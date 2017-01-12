Senator Mike Bell Reappointed Chairman Of Senate Government Operations Committee

Thursday, January 12, 2017

State Senator Mike Bell has been reappointed chairman of the Senate Government Operations Committee.

The announcement was made by Lt. Governor Randy McNally as the 110th General Assembly wrapped up their organizational session in Nashville on Thursday.

"I appreciate the confidence Lt. Governor McNally has placed in me and will continue to work hard to make good public policy decisions that not only helps Tennessee’s government and its agencies work in a more cost-efficient manner, but that also focuses on serving the people of this state more effectively,” said Senator Bell.

The Senate Government Operations Committee is generally perceived as one of the most powerful in the General Assembly as it oversees legislation to create, reauthorize, reorganize or sunset departments, commissions, boards, agencies or councils of state government. The Committee also hears bills regarding licensing and/or certification of occupational and/or professional groups and reviews regulations promulgated by all Tennessee departments, commissions, boards or agencies.

Senator Bell was also reappointed to the Senate Energy, Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee and the Judiciary Committee. The Energy Committee is responsible for farming issues as well as all matters pertaining to energy, forestry, natural resources, conservation, game and fish, and the mining industry. The Judiciary Committee is responsible for hearing all bills dealing with civil laws, criminal laws, judicial proceedings, apportionment of elected officials and governing bodies, and all matters relating to the courts, as well as law enforcement.

The General Assembly will take a brief recess to make office assignments and await budget details before convening in a joint session on January 30 to hear Governor Bill Haslam’s State of the State/ Budget Address.