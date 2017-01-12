 Thursday, January 12, 2017 66.2°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Senator Mike Bell Reappointed Chairman Of Senate Government Operations Committee

Thursday, January 12, 2017

State Senator Mike Bell has been reappointed chairman of the Senate Government Operations Committee.

The announcement was made by Lt. Governor Randy McNally as the 110th General Assembly wrapped up their organizational session in Nashville on Thursday

"I appreciate the confidence Lt. Governor McNally has placed in me and will continue to work hard to make good public policy decisions that not only helps Tennessee’s government and its agencies work in a more cost-efficient manner, but that also focuses on serving the people of this state more effectively,” said Senator Bell.

The Senate Government Operations Committee is generally perceived as one of the most powerful in the General Assembly as it oversees legislation to create, reauthorize, reorganize or sunset departments, commissions, boards, agencies or councils of state government.  The Committee also hears bills regarding licensing and/or certification of occupational and/or professional groups and reviews regulations promulgated by all Tennessee departments, commissions, boards or agencies.

Senator Bell was also reappointed to the Senate Energy, Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee and the Judiciary Committee.  The Energy Committee is responsible for farming issues as well as all matters pertaining to energy, forestry, natural resources, conservation, game and fish, and the mining industry.  The Judiciary Committee is responsible for hearing all bills dealing with civil laws, criminal laws, judicial proceedings, apportionment of elected officials and governing bodies, and all matters relating to the courts, as well as law enforcement. 

The General Assembly will take a brief recess to make office assignments and await budget details before convening in a joint session on January 30 to hear Governor Bill Haslam’s State of the State/ Budget Address.


January 12, 2017

Bonner To Serve 85 Months For Cocaine Dealing

Jermaine Bonner has been sentenced by Judge Sandy Mattice to serve 85 months in federal prison for selling crack cocaine. Prosecutors said it was arranged for a confidential informant to buy a large amount of cocaine from Bonner on June 8, 2015. The purchase of almost 38 grams of cocaine was recorded by audio and video. Bonner will be on supervised release for four years ... (click for more)

Grohn Clarifies Remark About Police "Harassment"

Mayoral Candidate Larry Grohn released the following letter to clarify comments made at the Greater Chattanooga Association of Realtors Forum: To all the Officers of the Chattanooga Police Department,  Ever since I began my community involvement in Chattanooga I have worked to develop a special relationship with our city’s first responders, those police and firefighters ... (click for more)

Opinion

Time For A Reality Check For Congress - And Response

Our federal government has exploded in constant dollars, from $2.4 trillion in the last year of Bill Clinton in 2000, to over $3.7 trillion in the last year of Barack Obama.  To deal with the dysfunction in Washington, let’s start by recognizing the driving factors of this exploding federal government. Bureaucrats and career politicians are to blame.  Bureaucrats ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Bettering Our Buses

At first came the word there would be “no way” for the Hamilton County Department of Education to come up with a “Request for Proposal” bid for its bus contract. The school board was assured it is “a one-year process.” On Tuesday – two weeks later – the HCDE had a well-done proposal ready for the school board’s finance committee and it proved two things. First, our “central office” ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Beats The Citadel, 83-73

CHATTANOOGA---Johnathan Burroughs-Cook’s season-high 20 points led four in double figures in an 83-73 Southern Conference win against The Citadel. Thirteen of the 20 came in the second half.   Burroughs-Cook was joined in double digits by Casey Jones, who tallied a season-best 17. Justin Tuoyo had a double-double with 13 points and a career-high-tying 13 boards, while ... (click for more)

Notre Dame Wrestlers Beat Central, Sale Creek

NOTRE DAME 49, CENTRAL 30 106 -- Haiden Dill (Cen) pinned Thomas Loher, 3:44; 113 -- Jeremy Holloway (ND) pinned Aaron Smith, 2:28; 120 -- Harrison Nichol (ND) pinned Jack Neely, :19; 126 -- Grant Speer (ND) major dec. Jimmy Herrera, 19-8; 132 -- Evan McDaniel (Cen) won by forfeit; 138 -- Ned Warwick (ND) pinned Chris Kouris, 1:02; 145 -- Isaac Coffman (Cen) ... (click for more)


