Damaged Colonial Pipeline Scheduled To Be Reopened On Friday

Thursday, January 12, 2017

Colonial Pipeline Company continues around-the-clock activities to repair its Line 19, a 12-inch petroleum products pipeline near Chattanooga.

On Thursday, crews completed the task of removing the affected pipeline segment. Work has now begun to install the new pipeline segment and restore the line to service, which is now projected for Friday.

Local and state authorities continue to provide oversight and assistance with the response. Air and water quality monitoring is ongoing as safety and environmental protection continue to be primary concerns.