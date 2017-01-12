4 Validated Gang Members Arrested On Brainerd Road; 3 Could Face Federal Charges

Thursday, January 12, 2017

Chattanooga Police say four validated gang members were arrested on Thursday night on Brainerd Road, and three of them could be facing federal charges.

Patrol officers responded at 8:40 p.m. to 5518 Brainerd Road on a report of a possible shooting suspect being at that location.

Upon arrival officers found validated gang member James Geter (convicted felon) in possession of a loaded handgun and marijuana. A search of the premises was then conducted and two other validated gang members were located hiding in the stalls of the women’s restroom. One of the subjects informed officers he had active warrants. Michael Jones (convicted felon) was also located in possession of a loaded handgun in another part of the building.

CPD K-9 officers were then called in to conduct a thorough search of the premises. A K-9 made a hit on a suspect's vehicle where officers discovered a loaded firearm.

CPD Neighborhood Policing, Focused Deterrence Investigators, Task Force Investigators and K-9 units were all instrumental in the arrests.

Police said, "Focus Deterrence Officers believe the arrests of these individuals stopped potential violent acts before they happened last night. Due to these arrests, the CPD Violent Crimes Bureau has additional leads to follow in other gang related violent crime.

Those arrested and the charges are:

James Geter, 23:

Possessing a firearm with intent to go armed

Possession of a firearm during the commission or attempt to commit a felony

Drugs for resale

Michael Jones, 21:

Possessing a firearm with intent to go armed

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony

Dartangan Rollins, 22:

Violation of probation (Possession of a controlled substance)

Brandon Rakestraw, 20: