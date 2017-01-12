School Board May Vote Next Thursday On Transferring East Ridge High Athletic Facilities To The City Of East Ridge

Thursday, January 12, 2017

The county school board may vote next Thursday on transferring athletic facilities at East Ridge High School to the city of East Ridge.

David Testerman, board member from East Ridge, said the city is anxious to get the issue settled and move forward on fixing up the athletic complex. The facilities would also be open to the public as a park.

However, some board members had questions.

Rhonda Thurman questioned whether the action would be setting a precedent.

Tiffanie Robinson asked if East Ridge was still considering pulling out of the county school system.

Mr. Testerman said it would not be a precedent. He said, "We've done it before, including on Signal Mountain. We are upholding the practices of the past."

He also said that it would not cause the schools "to lose control of the school buildings one iota."

School Board Attorney Scott Bennett, who said he had a productive meeting with East Ridge officials earlier Thursday, said there are state grants involved so that East Ridge would be required to keep the property as athletic fields and not use it for school buildings of its own.

On the East Ridge pullout question, he said he did not have any information on that.

Joe Smith, another board member, said, "Let's make a decision. Let's don't kick it on down the road."

Joe Wingate said, "I'm not against it either. I would like to see East Ridge's facilities improved."

Attorney Bennett said initially it appeared that everyone was on board on the project, but he said there were questions raised at the November meeting.

He said he would try to get a copy of the finished contract to board members by late Friday or by Monday.

He said a reading of it may bring additional questions.