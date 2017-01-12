 Thursday, January 12, 2017 63.3°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


School Board May Vote Next Thursday On Transferring East Ridge High Athletic Facilities To The City Of East Ridge

Thursday, January 12, 2017

The county school board may vote next Thursday on transferring athletic facilities at East Ridge High School to the city of East Ridge.

David Testerman, board member from East Ridge, said the city is anxious to get the issue settled and move forward on fixing up the athletic complex. The facilities would also be open to the public as a park.

However, some board members had questions.

Rhonda Thurman questioned whether the action would be setting a precedent.

Tiffanie Robinson asked if East Ridge was still considering pulling out of the county school system.

Mr. Testerman said it would not be a precedent. He said, "We've done it before, including on Signal Mountain. We are upholding the practices of the past."

He also said that it would not cause the schools "to lose control of the school buildings one iota."

School Board Attorney Scott Bennett, who said he had a productive meeting with East Ridge officials earlier Thursday, said there are state grants involved so that East Ridge would be required to keep the property as athletic fields and not use it for school buildings of its own.

On the East Ridge pullout question, he said he did not have any information on that.

Joe Smith, another board member, said, "Let's make a decision. Let's don't kick it on down the road."

Joe Wingate said, "I'm not against it either. I would like to see East Ridge's facilities improved."

Attorney Bennett said initially it appeared that everyone was on board on the project, but he said there were questions raised at the November meeting.

He said he would try to get a copy of the finished contract to board members by late Friday or by Monday.

He said a reading of it may bring additional questions. 


January 12, 2017

School Board To Vote Next Thursday On New Bus Contract; Superintendent Search Consultants In Town

January 12, 2017

Damaged Colonial Pipeline Scheduled To Be Reopened On Friday

January 12, 2017

Bonner To Serve 85 Months For Cocaine Dealing


The county school board is set to vote next Thursday on sending out a request for proposals for an operator for the county school buses (other than those held by independent contractors). ... (click for more)

Colonial Pipeline Company continues around-the-clock activities to repair its Line 19, a 12-inch petroleum products pipeline near Chattanooga.   On Thursday, crews completed the task ... (click for more)

Jermaine Bonner has been sentenced by Judge Sandy Mattice to serve 85 months in federal prison for selling crack cocaine. Prosecutors said it was arranged for a confidential informant to buy ... (click for more)


Breaking News

School Board To Vote Next Thursday On New Bus Contract; Superintendent Search Consultants In Town

The county school board is set to vote next Thursday on sending out a request for proposals for an operator for the county school buses (other than those held by independent contractors). The RFP would be for a two-year contract with the option for a two-year extension, Tiffanie Robinson, who heads the finance committee, said. The contract with Durham School Services is expiring. ... (click for more)

Damaged Colonial Pipeline Scheduled To Be Reopened On Friday

Colonial Pipeline Company continues around-the-clock activities to repair its Line 19, a 12-inch petroleum products pipeline near Chattanooga.   On Thursday, crews completed the task of removing the affected pipeline segment. Work has now begun to install the new pipeline segment and restore the line to service, which is now projected for  Friday .   ... (click for more)

Opinion

Time For A Reality Check For Congress - And Response

Our federal government has exploded in constant dollars, from $2.4 trillion in the last year of Bill Clinton in 2000, to over $3.7 trillion in the last year of Barack Obama.  To deal with the dysfunction in Washington, let’s start by recognizing the driving factors of this exploding federal government. Bureaucrats and career politicians are to blame.  Bureaucrats ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Bettering Our Buses

At first came the word there would be “no way” for the Hamilton County Department of Education to come up with a “Request for Proposal” bid for its bus contract. The school board was assured it is “a one-year process.” On Tuesday – two weeks later – the HCDE had a well-done proposal ready for the school board’s finance committee and it proved two things. First, our “central office” ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Beats The Citadel, 83-73

CHATTANOOGA---Johnathan Burroughs-Cook’s season-high 20 points led four in double figures in an 83-73 Southern Conference win against The Citadel. Thirteen of the 20 came in the second half.   Burroughs-Cook was joined in double digits by Casey Jones, who tallied a season-best 17. Justin Tuoyo had a double-double with 13 points and a career-high-tying 13 boards, while ... (click for more)

Notre Dame Wrestlers Beat Central, Sale Creek

NOTRE DAME 49, CENTRAL 30 106 -- Haiden Dill (Cen) pinned Thomas Loher, 3:44; 113 -- Jeremy Holloway (ND) pinned Aaron Smith, 2:28; 120 -- Harrison Nichol (ND) pinned Jack Neely, :19; 126 -- Grant Speer (ND) major dec. Jimmy Herrera, 19-8; 132 -- Evan McDaniel (Cen) won by forfeit; 138 -- Ned Warwick (ND) pinned Chris Kouris, 1:02; 145 -- Isaac Coffman (Cen) ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors