School Board To Vote Next Thursday On New Bus Contract; Superintendent Search Consultants In Town

Thursday, January 12, 2017

The county school board is set to vote next Thursday on sending out a request for proposals for an operator for the county school buses (other than those held by independent contractors).

The RFP would be for a two-year contract with the option for a two-year extension, Tiffanie Robinson, who heads the finance committee, said.

The contract with Durham School Services is expiring. Durham came under fire and began facing a pile of lawsuits after one of its drivers wrecked on Nov. 21, killing six Woodmore Elementary School students.

Another vote will be on extending the contract with contract operators for four years.

Board members have been speaking favorably of moving to additional independent drivers, including allowing owner operators to have up to three buses.

Steve Highlander, board chairman, said it could be "three for the husband and three for the wife."

Board members said they need to know from the independent contractors how many more buses they could take on next school year. There are 49 now. That will also have an effect to the RFP.

Meanwhile, members of a consulting firm hired to help find a new school superintendent, are in town. They met with a number of stakeholders on Thursday.

The firm said it would likely come up with from 5-10 finalists. The average is about eight.