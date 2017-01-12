 Thursday, January 12, 2017 63.5°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


School Board To Vote Next Thursday On New Bus Contract; Superintendent Search Consultants In Town

Thursday, January 12, 2017

The county school board is set to vote next Thursday on sending out a request for proposals for an operator for the county school buses (other than those held by independent contractors).

The RFP would be for a two-year contract with the option for a two-year extension, Tiffanie Robinson, who heads the finance committee, said.

The contract with Durham School Services is expiring. Durham came under fire and began facing a pile of lawsuits after one of its drivers wrecked on Nov. 21, killing six Woodmore Elementary School students.

Another vote will be on extending the contract with contract operators for four years.

Board members have been speaking favorably of moving to additional independent drivers, including allowing owner operators to have up to three buses.

Steve Highlander, board chairman, said it could be "three for the husband and three for the wife."

Board members said they need to know from the independent contractors how many more buses they could take on next school year. There are 49 now. That will also have an effect to the RFP.

Meanwhile, members of a consulting firm hired to help find a new school superintendent, are in town. They met with a number of stakeholders on Thursday.

The firm said it would likely come up with from 5-10 finalists. The average is about eight.


January 12, 2017

School Board To Vote Next Thursday On New Bus Contract; Superintendent Search Consultants In Town

January 12, 2017

Damaged Colonial Pipeline Scheduled To Be Reopened On Friday

January 12, 2017

Bonner To Serve 85 Months For Cocaine Dealing


The county school board is set to vote next Thursday on sending out a request for proposals for an operator for the county school buses (other than those held by independent contractors). ... (click for more)

Colonial Pipeline Company continues around-the-clock activities to repair its Line 19, a 12-inch petroleum products pipeline near Chattanooga.   On Thursday, crews completed the task ... (click for more)

Jermaine Bonner has been sentenced by Judge Sandy Mattice to serve 85 months in federal prison for selling crack cocaine. Prosecutors said it was arranged for a confidential informant to buy ... (click for more)


Breaking News

School Board To Vote Next Thursday On New Bus Contract; Superintendent Search Consultants In Town

The county school board is set to vote next Thursday on sending out a request for proposals for an operator for the county school buses (other than those held by independent contractors). The RFP would be for a two-year contract with the option for a two-year extension, Tiffanie Robinson, who heads the finance committee, said. The contract with Durham School Services is expiring. ... (click for more)

Damaged Colonial Pipeline Scheduled To Be Reopened On Friday

Colonial Pipeline Company continues around-the-clock activities to repair its Line 19, a 12-inch petroleum products pipeline near Chattanooga.   On Thursday, crews completed the task of removing the affected pipeline segment. Work has now begun to install the new pipeline segment and restore the line to service, which is now projected for  Friday .   ... (click for more)

Opinion

Time For A Reality Check For Congress - And Response

Our federal government has exploded in constant dollars, from $2.4 trillion in the last year of Bill Clinton in 2000, to over $3.7 trillion in the last year of Barack Obama.  To deal with the dysfunction in Washington, let’s start by recognizing the driving factors of this exploding federal government. Bureaucrats and career politicians are to blame.  Bureaucrats ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Bettering Our Buses

At first came the word there would be “no way” for the Hamilton County Department of Education to come up with a “Request for Proposal” bid for its bus contract. The school board was assured it is “a one-year process.” On Tuesday – two weeks later – the HCDE had a well-done proposal ready for the school board’s finance committee and it proved two things. First, our “central office” ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Beats The Citadel, 83-73

CHATTANOOGA---Johnathan Burroughs-Cook’s season-high 20 points led four in double figures in an 83-73 Southern Conference win against The Citadel. Thirteen of the 20 came in the second half.   Burroughs-Cook was joined in double digits by Casey Jones, who tallied a season-best 17. Justin Tuoyo had a double-double with 13 points and a career-high-tying 13 boards, while ... (click for more)

Notre Dame Wrestlers Beat Central, Sale Creek

NOTRE DAME 49, CENTRAL 30 106 -- Haiden Dill (Cen) pinned Thomas Loher, 3:44; 113 -- Jeremy Holloway (ND) pinned Aaron Smith, 2:28; 120 -- Harrison Nichol (ND) pinned Jack Neely, :19; 126 -- Grant Speer (ND) major dec. Jimmy Herrera, 19-8; 132 -- Evan McDaniel (Cen) won by forfeit; 138 -- Ned Warwick (ND) pinned Chris Kouris, 1:02; 145 -- Isaac Coffman (Cen) ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors