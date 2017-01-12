Senator Watson Appointed Chairman Of The Senate Finance Committee

Thursday, January 12, 2017

Senator Bo Watson has been appointed chairman of the Senate Finance, Ways and Means Committee.

The announcement was made by Lt. Governor Randy McNally as the 110th General Assembly wrapped up their organizational session in Nashville on Thursday.

The Finance Committee is responsible for all measures relating to the budget, taxes, and the issuance of bonds. The position was formerly held by the lieutenant governor.



“Senator Watson is one of Tennessee’s foremost experts regarding state finances,” said Lt. Governor McNally. “His previous experience as vice-chairman of this committee is a huge asset for us moving forward in the upcoming budget year. I have great confidence in his ability to excel in this key role in the Senate.”



“I appreciate the confidence that Lt. Governor McNally has placed in me to serve as chairman of this committee.” said Chairman Watson. “We have many challenges ahead of us. I look forward to working with the lieutenant governor, Governor Haslam and my colleagues in the Senate and the House to tackle the issues we face this year.”



Mr. Watson was also appointed as a member of the Health and General Welfare Committee. That committee considers legislation that governs healthcare facilities, licensed health professionals, TennCare, and all aspects of public welfare. In addition, Senator Watson was appointed to serve as a member of the Senate Commerce and Labor Committee which hears legislation dealing with economic development, business, insurance, and business regulations, as well as employment matters.



The General Assembly will take a brief recess to make office assignments and await budget details before convening in a joint session on Jan. 30 to hear Governor Bill Haslam’s State of the State/ Budget Address.

