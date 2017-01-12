Union County Woman Indicted On Solicitation And Sexual Exploitation Charges

Thursday, January 12, 2017

An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has led to the indictment of a Maynardville woman in a sexual exploitation case involving juvenile males.

In October, 2016, at the request of 8th District Attorney General Jared Effler, TBI special agents began investigating Tonya Suzette Raper. The investigation revealed that Ms. Raper, 31, solicited underage males for the purpose of engaging in sexual activity.



On Wednesday, the Union County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Ms. Raper with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor by electronic means and one count of solicitation of a minor.

She was arrested and booked into the Union County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

