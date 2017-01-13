Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Friday, January 13, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

AINSWORTH, JOHN ZACHARY

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 06/15/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) ALLEN, DONNA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 09/01/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY ANICETTI, JARED MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 02/21/1985

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BARBY, MATTHEW DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 03/10/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION BECKETT, ADAM PRESTON

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 02/16/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BOYD, TRAVIS JUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 02/15/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT BOYKIN, CARLOS ANTONIO

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 12/23/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION BROWN, JUSTIN HEATH

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 11/17/1978

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

PUBLIC INTOXICATION BUFORD, RAYMOND LEE

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 03/03/1960

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATON OF PROBATION ( VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER BUSH, ASHLEY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 09/08/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BUSH, PAMELA KAY

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 03/15/1961

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga Airport Auth.



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY BYNUM, DEMARCUS SHAQUAN

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 12/31/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT CHEATOM, JOHNNETA LAREE NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/19/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE COLLINS, BYRON LEWIS

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 08/25/1975

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CREWS, JASON DALE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 02/09/1979

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017

Charge(s):

DUI (2ND OFFENSE) EVANS, TIMOTHY

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 06/26/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FRANCIS, NICHOLAS DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 12/15/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE GANN, CHASITY MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/05/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GARNER, STEWART LEE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 12/13/1974

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GETER, JAMES EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 05/16/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

GRAY, CHARLES DUNTAY

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 06/12/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY HARDEN, STEVI YVONNE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 03/24/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA JACKSON, NICHOLE KEZIA

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 06/05/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DISORDERLY CONDUCT JACKSON, OWEN SEGUARD

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 02/28/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JAMES, KIMBERLY ANN

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 03/10/1971

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY )

VIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO APPEAR JENNINGS, RODNEY

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 08/17/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOHNSON, MEGAN KATHLEEN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 10/05/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( AGGRAVATED BURGLARY) JONES, MICHAEL BERNARD

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 05/08/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO KELLEY, LASHAWN ALEXIS

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 10/08/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR LAWS, STEPHANIE GAIL

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 10/31/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AU

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( FAILURE TO APPEAR )

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LEWIS, CHRISTINA MAE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 12/26/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION LLOYD, DAVID ZACCHEUS

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 05/03/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF A BUSINESS) MARTIN, DONALD WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 01/22/1956

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR NEWTON, CHERYL LYNN

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 12/09/1974

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR PERCY, JOE LOVE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 11/29/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT CAUSING DAMAGE TO A FIXT PRATER, KIKBERLY LOUISE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 08/12/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ()POSS OF CONTROLLED SUB) PRICE, ROLAND DENZEL

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 05/02/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING RAY, ATTLLAH LAKASHA

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/27/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT RICHIE, DALE GENE

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 03/13/1957

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSEION OF PARAPHERNAL SANFORD, JOSHUA DALE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 01/19/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT





SHELDON, CHRISTOPHER LEE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 05/11/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT NON CHILD SUPPORT ) SHELTON, DEDRICK JEROME

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 01/02/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING SMITH, HANNAH ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 05/29/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, REBECCA LEE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 04/22/1981

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STARLING, DONELL DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 08/25/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT ) STINNETT, ASHLAE SUZANNE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 02/18/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STOUDEMIRE, FREDRICK LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 05/17/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE TIMMONS, GEORGE

Age at Arrest: 74

Date of Birth: 11/15/1942

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

VOILES, CRYSTAL ARLENE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 07/05/1975

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1000 WAGGONER, CODY LEE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 12/11/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)





