Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
AINSWORTH, JOHN ZACHARY
6360 PLANTATION DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
ALLEN, DONNA LYNN
1807 LAKEWOOD AVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(JOY RIDING)
---
ANICETTI, JARED MICHAEL
336 CYDER GLENN CIRCLE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
AVILA, MARLON PATRICK
1408 SUGAR CREEK ROAD CHARLOTTE, 30311
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
BARBY, MATTHEW DEWAYNE
4030 DORIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
---
BECKETT, ADAM PRESTON
1463 PALISADES ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTIAN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BOYD, TRAVIS JUSTIN
101 EAST 20TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
HARASSMENT
---
BOYKIN, CARLOS ANTONIO
2808 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
---
BROWN, JUSTIN HEATH
905 LA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BUFORD, RAYMOND LEE
2907 WILLIAM BIRD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATON OF PROBATION ( VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER
---
BUSH, ASHLEY LYNN
3411 BANKS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BUSH, PAMELA KAY
1723 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga Airport Auth.
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
BYNUM, DEMARCUS SHAQUAN
1715 NEWELL AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
CHEATOM, JOHNNETA LAREE NICOLE
201 EADS STREET APT 528 EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
---
COLLINS, BYRON LEWIS
5713 SWEETEMS COVE RD SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CREWS, JASON DALE
6417 COOLEY RD HARRISON,
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DUI (2ND OFFENSE)
---
ENSLEY, JUSTIN CODY
3307 LAMAR AVENUE APT CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
EVANS, TIMOTHY
2012 LAURA ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FRANCIS, NICHOLAS DEWAYNE
515 LULLWATER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
---
GANN, CHASITY MICHELLE
900 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD APT S368 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GARNER, STEWART LEE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GETER, JAMES EDWARD
3424 VINEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
GRAY, CHARLES DUNTAY
1905 SOUTH ORCHARD KNOB CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
HARDEN, STEVI YVONNE
921 DELORES DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HARDY, RONALD VINCENT
1607 OLIVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JACKSON, NICHOLE KEZIA
508 S HIGHLAND PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
JACKSON, OWEN SEGUARD
420 B NORTH GREENWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JAMES, KIMBERLY ANN
478 BRANCH ROAD PO BOX 305 DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY )
VIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
JENNINGS, RODNEY
NONE GIVEN CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JOHNSON, MEGAN KATHLEEN
78 FRONT TEAR LANE RINGGOLD, 30727
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
---
JONES, MICHAEL BERNARD
3700 CHERITAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
---
KELLEY, LASHAWN ALEXIS
910 BELMEADE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
LAWS, STEPHANIE GAIL
1110 MCNICHOL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AU
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( FAILURE TO APPEAR )
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LEWIS, CHRISTINA MAE
3204 ROSEMONT DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
LOVINGOOD, RICHARD LEBRON
1020 W 37TH ST C104 CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
MARTIN, DONALD WAYNE
1980 HWY 299 LOT 13 WILDWOOD, 30757
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MCMILLON, JEREMIAH
4424 LILAC LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
---
NEWTON, CHERYL LYNN
1007 LULL WATER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
PATTY, ERIC BRYON
1930 MAPLE STREET NE CLEVLAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PERCY, JOE LOVE
411 BARDWOOD LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT CAUSING DAMAGE TO A FIXT
---
PRATER, KIKBERLY LOUISE
1820 RAILROAD STREET DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ()POSS OF CONTROLLED SUB)
---
PRICE, ROLAND DENZEL
501 SHAWNEE TR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
RAKESTRAW, BRANDON LEBRON
6938 BARTER DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
RAY, ATTLLAH LAKASHA
1521 BRADT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
RICHIE, DALE GENE
1063 COMBS TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSEION OF PARAPHERNAL
---
ROLLINS, DARTANGAN DEWON
3406 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
SANFORD, JOSHUA DALE
375 WILDWOOD AVENUE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
SHELDON, CHRISTOPHER LEE
6125 PROVINCE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT NON CHILD SUPPORT )
---
SHELTON, DEDRICK JEROME
710 E 48TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
SMITH, HANNAH ELIZABETH
3407 ANGELA LANE APT 3407 CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SMITH, REBECCA LEE
1602 LISA LYNN DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
STARLING, DONELL DEWAYNE
7141 HOLLAND LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT )
---
STINNETT, ASHLAE SUZANNE
270 RIDGEWAY CIRCLE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
STOUDEMIRE, FREDRICK LEBRON
2515 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
TIMMONS, GEORGE
NONE GIVING CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 74 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
TOTH-FUSSELL, VERONICA LUCILLE
3475 LOCKWOOD CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
TURNMYRE, CURTIS ROWLAND
405 HARBOR WAY NASHVILLE, 37204
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
VINSON, SHANNON DEMETRIUS
2224 E 27TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
VOILES, CRYSTAL ARLENE
510 CENTRAL DR APT #912 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1000
---
WAGGONER, CODY LEE
813 BITSY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WHITLOCK, TIFFANY SHONTAY
2307 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ZAIN, SULIMAN SHECK
3540 CHANDLER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
---
ZEKO, CATHLEEN LYNN
467 SOUTH DOVER CIRCLE BREA, 92821
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
