 Friday, January 13, 2017 56.5°F   clear   Clear

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Friday, January 13, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

AINSWORTH, JOHN ZACHARY 
6360 PLANTATION DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
ALLEN, DONNA LYNN 
1807 LAKEWOOD AVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(JOY RIDING)
---
ANICETTI, JARED MICHAEL 
336 CYDER GLENN CIRCLE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
AVILA, MARLON PATRICK 
1408 SUGAR CREEK ROAD CHARLOTTE, 30311 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
BARBY, MATTHEW DEWAYNE 
4030 DORIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
---
BECKETT, ADAM PRESTON 
1463 PALISADES ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTIAN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BOYD, TRAVIS JUSTIN 
101 EAST 20TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
HARASSMENT
---
BOYKIN, CARLOS ANTONIO 
2808 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
---
BROWN, JUSTIN HEATH 
905 LA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BUFORD, RAYMOND LEE 
2907 WILLIAM BIRD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATON OF PROBATION ( VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER
---
BUSH, ASHLEY LYNN 
3411 BANKS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BUSH, PAMELA KAY 
1723 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga Airport Auth.


THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
BYNUM, DEMARCUS SHAQUAN 
1715 NEWELL AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
CHEATOM, JOHNNETA LAREE NICOLE 
201 EADS STREET APT 528 EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
---
COLLINS, BYRON LEWIS 
5713 SWEETEMS COVE RD SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CREWS, JASON DALE 
6417 COOLEY RD HARRISON, 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DUI (2ND OFFENSE)
---
ENSLEY, JUSTIN CODY 
3307 LAMAR AVENUE APT CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
EVANS, TIMOTHY 
2012 LAURA ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FRANCIS, NICHOLAS DEWAYNE 
515 LULLWATER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
---
GANN, CHASITY MICHELLE 
900 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD APT S368 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GARNER, STEWART LEE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GETER, JAMES EDWARD 
3424 VINEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
GRAY, CHARLES DUNTAY 
1905 SOUTH ORCHARD KNOB CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
HARDEN, STEVI YVONNE 
921 DELORES DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HARDY, RONALD VINCENT 
1607 OLIVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JACKSON, NICHOLE KEZIA 
508 S HIGHLAND PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
JACKSON, OWEN SEGUARD 
420 B NORTH GREENWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JAMES, KIMBERLY ANN 
478 BRANCH ROAD PO BOX 305 DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY )
VIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
JENNINGS, RODNEY 
NONE GIVEN CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JOHNSON, MEGAN KATHLEEN 
78 FRONT TEAR LANE RINGGOLD, 30727 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
---
JONES, MICHAEL BERNARD 
3700 CHERITAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
---
KELLEY, LASHAWN ALEXIS 
910 BELMEADE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
LAWS, STEPHANIE GAIL 
1110 MCNICHOL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AU
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( FAILURE TO APPEAR )
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LEWIS, CHRISTINA MAE 
3204 ROSEMONT DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
LOVINGOOD, RICHARD LEBRON 
1020 W 37TH ST C104 CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
MARTIN, DONALD WAYNE 
1980 HWY 299 LOT 13 WILDWOOD, 30757 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MCMILLON, JEREMIAH 
4424 LILAC LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
---
NEWTON, CHERYL LYNN 
1007 LULL WATER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
PATTY, ERIC BRYON 
1930 MAPLE STREET NE CLEVLAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PERCY, JOE LOVE 
411 BARDWOOD LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT CAUSING DAMAGE TO A FIXT
---
PRATER, KIKBERLY LOUISE 
1820 RAILROAD STREET DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ()POSS OF CONTROLLED SUB)
---
PRICE, ROLAND DENZEL 
501 SHAWNEE TR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
RAKESTRAW, BRANDON LEBRON 
6938 BARTER DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
RAY, ATTLLAH LAKASHA 
1521 BRADT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
RICHIE, DALE GENE 
1063 COMBS TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSEION OF PARAPHERNAL
---
ROLLINS, DARTANGAN DEWON 
3406 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
SANFORD, JOSHUA DALE 
375 WILDWOOD AVENUE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
SHELDON, CHRISTOPHER LEE 
6125 PROVINCE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT NON CHILD SUPPORT )
---
SHELTON, DEDRICK JEROME 
710 E 48TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
SMITH, HANNAH ELIZABETH 
3407 ANGELA LANE APT 3407 CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SMITH, REBECCA LEE 
1602 LISA LYNN DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
STARLING, DONELL DEWAYNE 
7141 HOLLAND LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT )
---
STINNETT, ASHLAE SUZANNE 
270 RIDGEWAY CIRCLE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
STOUDEMIRE, FREDRICK LEBRON 
2515 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
TIMMONS, GEORGE 
NONE GIVING CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 74 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
TOTH-FUSSELL, VERONICA LUCILLE 
3475 LOCKWOOD CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
TURNMYRE, CURTIS ROWLAND 
405 HARBOR WAY NASHVILLE, 37204 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
VINSON, SHANNON DEMETRIUS 
2224 E 27TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
VOILES, CRYSTAL ARLENE 
510 CENTRAL DR APT #912 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1000
---
WAGGONER, CODY LEE 
813 BITSY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WHITLOCK, TIFFANY SHONTAY 
2307 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ZAIN, SULIMAN SHECK 
3540 CHANDLER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
---
ZEKO, CATHLEEN LYNN 
467 SOUTH DOVER CIRCLE BREA, 92821 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR

Here are the mug shots:

AINSWORTH, JOHN ZACHARY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/15/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
ALLEN, DONNA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/01/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
ANICETTI, JARED MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/21/1985
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BARBY, MATTHEW DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 03/10/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
BECKETT, ADAM PRESTON
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/16/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BOYD, TRAVIS JUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/15/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
BOYKIN, CARLOS ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 12/23/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
BROWN, JUSTIN HEATH
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/17/1978
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BUFORD, RAYMOND LEE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 03/03/1960
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATON OF PROBATION ( VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER
BUSH, ASHLEY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/08/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BUSH, PAMELA KAY
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 03/15/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga Airport Auth.

Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
BYNUM, DEMARCUS SHAQUAN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/31/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHEATOM, JOHNNETA LAREE NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/19/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
COLLINS, BYRON LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/25/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CREWS, JASON DALE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/09/1979
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • DUI (2ND OFFENSE)
EVANS, TIMOTHY
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/26/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FRANCIS, NICHOLAS DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/15/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
GANN, CHASITY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/05/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GARNER, STEWART LEE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 12/13/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GETER, JAMES EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/16/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

GRAY, CHARLES DUNTAY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/12/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
HARDEN, STEVI YVONNE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/24/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
JACKSON, NICHOLE KEZIA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/05/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
JACKSON, OWEN SEGUARD
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/28/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JAMES, KIMBERLY ANN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 03/10/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY )
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO APPEAR
JENNINGS, RODNEY
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/17/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JOHNSON, MEGAN KATHLEEN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/05/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
JONES, MICHAEL BERNARD
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/08/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
KELLEY, LASHAWN ALEXIS
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/08/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
LAWS, STEPHANIE GAIL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/31/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AU
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( FAILURE TO APPEAR )
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LEWIS, CHRISTINA MAE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/26/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
LLOYD, DAVID ZACCHEUS
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/03/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF A BUSINESS)
MARTIN, DONALD WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 01/22/1956
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
NEWTON, CHERYL LYNN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 12/09/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
PERCY, JOE LOVE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/29/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT CAUSING DAMAGE TO A FIXT
PRATER, KIKBERLY LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/12/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ()POSS OF CONTROLLED SUB)
PRICE, ROLAND DENZEL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/02/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RAY, ATTLLAH LAKASHA
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/27/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RICHIE, DALE GENE
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 03/13/1957
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSEION OF PARAPHERNAL
SANFORD, JOSHUA DALE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/19/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT


SHELDON, CHRISTOPHER LEE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/11/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT NON CHILD SUPPORT )
SHELTON, DEDRICK JEROME
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/02/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
SMITH, HANNAH ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/29/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, REBECCA LEE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/22/1981
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STARLING, DONELL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/25/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT )
STINNETT, ASHLAE SUZANNE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/18/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STOUDEMIRE, FREDRICK LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 05/17/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TIMMONS, GEORGE
Age at Arrest: 74
Date of Birth: 11/15/1942
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
VOILES, CRYSTAL ARLENE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/05/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1000
WAGGONER, CODY LEE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/11/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)


WHITLOCK, TIFFANY SHONTAY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/27/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ZAIN, SULIMAN SHECK
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 01/01/1964
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
ZEKO, CATHLEEN LYNN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/30/1996
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR



January 13, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

January 12, 2017

Union County Woman Indicted On Solicitation And Sexual Exploitation Charges

January 12, 2017

Senator Watson Appointed Chairman Of The Senate Finance Committee


Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: AINSWORTH, JOHN ZACHARY  6360 PLANTATION DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416  Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton ... (click for more)

An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has led to the indictment of a Maynardville woman in a sexual exploitation case involving juvenile males.  ... (click for more)

Senator Bo Watson has been appointed chairman of the Senate Finance, Ways and Means Committee. The announcement was made by Lt. Governor Randy McNally as the 110 th  General Assembly ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: AINSWORTH, JOHN ZACHARY  6360 PLANTATION DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416  Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) --- ALLEN, DONNA LYNN  1807 LAKEWOOD AVE SODDY DAISY, 37379  Age at Arrest: 38 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Union County Woman Indicted On Solicitation And Sexual Exploitation Charges

An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has led to the indictment of a Maynardville woman in a sexual exploitation case involving juvenile males.  In October, 2016, at the request of 8 th  District Attorney General Jared Effler, TBI special agents began investigating Tonya Suzette Raper. The investigation revealed that Ms. Raper, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Time For A Reality Check For Congress - And Response

Our federal government has exploded in constant dollars, from $2.4 trillion in the last year of Bill Clinton in 2000, to over $3.7 trillion in the last year of Barack Obama.  To deal with the dysfunction in Washington, let’s start by recognizing the driving factors of this exploding federal government. Bureaucrats and career politicians are to blame.  Bureaucrats ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The ‘Inmate X’ Tragedy

In early December, a man we’ll call “Inmate X” asked another for a ride in the car, since it was raining. The reply was “No” and “Inmate X” slapped the victim, ending up in the Hamilton County Jail. At his court appearance a week later over the misdemeanor of “simple assault,” a bond of $90,000 was set to assure “Inmate X” would be kept in jail until he had a court-ordered psychiatric ... (click for more)

Sports

Garcia's Pin Lifts Cleveland Wrestlers Past Bradley

CLEVELAND – Bradley and Cleveland have had some classic battles on the wrestling mat in years past, but none have been any better or more exciting than the two so far this season. The Blue Raiders shocked the Bears and the rest of the state on December 10 when they beat the defending state dual and traditional champs by a 34-33, Cleveland winning with pins from Dylan Jones and ... (click for more)

Young Helps Tyner Trip Up Walker Valley In OT

Tyner’s Ke Marcus Young, a senior point guard, gets just as much satisfaction from recording an assist with a crisp pass to a teammate as hitting a jump shot or driving layup. For 36 minutes and 28 seconds in a hard-fought game against visiting Walker Valley on Thursday night, Young was scoreless. The smooth-operating, dazzling dribbler and ever-alert Young hit two free ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors