East Ridge Looking Into Contracting For CARTA Bus Service; Cagle Says Law Firm Of New City Attorney May Have Conflict

Friday, January 13, 2017 - by Gail Perry

CARTA service in East Ridge was discussed Thursday night after a meeting between CARTA officials and the city manager and Mayor Brent Lambert.

A small area of the city has bus service now thanks to a grant that has been paying the city’s portion that is required for CARTA service. That grant runs out in 18 months and it will then revert to the city to pay for the continued service. It would cost East Ridge $430,000 a year to pay the city’s portion of the service it is now receiving, which are three morning runs and three afternoon runs.

To increase routes or number of trips that price would increase. CARTA is willing to tailor the routes and number of buses to the needs of East Ridge, but input about where and when bus service should be available is needed.

A public meeting conducted by CARTA has been scheduled for Thursday, March 30, at 6 p.m. at the community center. The meeting will be advertised in hopes of drawing a large number of people who use and need bus service.

Councilman Jacky Cagle asked the city manager to get a legal opinion from the Tennessee Professional Board of Responsibility concerning conflicts of interest if the city hires a permanent city attorney with Grant Konvalinka and Harrison, the same law firm that is used by the developers of the Exit One project surrounding Bass Pro Shops. Mark Litchford from that firm is currently acting as interim city attorney, replacing Hal North, who resigned from the position after the recent election changed several positions on the council.

East Ridge is joining the other small cities and towns in Hamilton County that are opposed to a new fee imposed by new Hamilton County Assessor Marty Haynes. The municipalities have been notified they will be responsible for paying half of the cost to do appraisals, which are conducted every four years. Hamilton County has paid this for the past 27 years and the towns feel that they already are paying for it through individual county property taxes. In 2017 the cost for the city of East Ridge will be $62,402, which was not included in the budget, said City Manager Scott Miller. He will have a resolution prepared by the next meeting asking the Hamilton County Commission to waive this fee.

At the East Ridge Council meeting Thursday night, approval was given for the city court to enter into a one-year contract with GILA, LLC, Municipal Service Bureau (MSB) to handle collections for city court. There will be no cost to the city because 25 percent is added to the collection fee to pay for the service. The firm also has offered the city a start-up incentive rebate of 10 percent of their commissions earned in the first 100 days. This is the same collection agency that works for Hamilton County.

The council voted to apply for several new grants. If received, the Bureau of Justice Assistance grant is a 50/50 grant that would buy 18 new body cameras for the police department to replace the ones currently in use that consistently have problems. The city would be responsible for paying for the other 18 that are needed. The cost also includes the server service.

The Staffing for an Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant would be used to hire firefighters at the reduced rate of 25 percent of their salary for the first two years and 65 percent for the third year, after which they would be fully incorporated into the East Ridge workforce.

Another vote gave approval and support for Hamilton County’s application to the state of Tennessee on behalf of East Ridge for a Community Development Block Grant for sewer infrastructure improvements. The amount of the grant would be $525,000 and the Hamilton County Wastewater Treatment Authority (WWTA) would provide the required matching funds. If received, the money would be used for improvements including line replacement and repairs and rehabilitation of manholes in the east end of East Ridge.

The Trees for Wildlife grant would come with no cost to the city. It will be used to buy 50-100 trees that would be given away to individuals in the community. The National Wildlife Federation, which gives this grant, will follow up with recipients of the trees to make sure they are planted and cared for.

The American Library Association’s Coretta Scott King Library Books Grant will send the city books that have African American authors or characters or stories about African Americans. Shipping would be the only cost to the city.

Improvements will be made to much of the lighting at Camp Jordan. EPB is ready to start the work that will replace 30 street lights with LED fixtures and aluminum poles with underground wiring. These will save the city money and provide better lighting along Camp Jordan Parkway and in the parking lot at the amphitheater. The city itself also plans to replace bulbs in some existing fixtures, said Parks Director Stump Martin. EPB will pay $188,000 for the improvements it makes. The city will reimburse that amount in monthly payments of $2,127 to EPB.

Mayor Lambert suggested and it was unanimously agreed to get information from the Hamilton County School system regarding how many students who attend East Ridge High School actually are residents of the city, and how many come from outside of East Ridge.



The council voted to accept a donation of $200 from the American Legion for the purchase of police equipment. Police Chief J.R. Reed said it will be added to a grant from Walmart to purchase trauma kits for the officers.

Approval was given to the city manager to purchase a Ford Explorer Utility vehicle. Including emergency equipment. The cost is $30,078.

Mayor Lambert announced a community forum that will be held at the East Ridge Community Center on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 7 p.m. It will be headed by Rep. Marc Gravitt and Senator Todd Gardenhire.