New Assessor Marty Haynes Extends Office Hours, Cuts Take-Home Cars, Has 2 Employees Earn Certified Appraiser Designation

Friday, January 13, 2017

Hamilton County Assessor of Property Marty Haynes, who has been in office just over four months, has announced expanded office hours to better accommodate property owners.

The Property Assessor's Office is now open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. He said the expanded office hours come at no added expense to Hamilton County taxpayers. Previously, the office closed at 4 p.m.

Along with the improved customer friendly hours, Assessor Haynes noted other additional campaign promises he said he has met.

“Voters heard me make several specific promises during the campaign to make the Property Assessor’s Office more efficient and easy to use. Our team has worked hard to accomplish these improvements in a relatively short period of time,” said Assessor Haynes, who previously served on the County Commission serving Hixson, Lakesite, Middle Valley and Big Ridge.

During the Republican Primary and General Election, Assessor Haynes said he identified a cost savings in the office by eliminating take-home county cars. He said that effective Dec. 2, 2016, county employees in the Assessor’s Office were no longer taking county cars home.

Another campaign promise met is increased emphasis on professional education in the office, he said. Since he took office in September, two members (Donnie Bell and Luke Johnson) of his staff have earned the designation of Tennessee Certified Appraiser. They become the first two employees to earn this designation in Hamilton County in over 20 years.

Assessor Haynes, who was sworn into office on Sept. 1, said, “The most valuable investment for the majority of our County residents is their home. The staff in the Assessors of Property office is committed to accurate and fair assessments in a manner our citizens deserve.”

He said the 2017 Reappraisal is in progress as mandated by state law and in accordance with the state Comptroller’s Office. The first reassessment notices for 2017 will be sent in mid-February.