Rep. Ron Travis Appointed Chairman Of House Insurance And Banking Committee

Friday, January 13, 2017

The House of Representatives officially gaveled into session this week in Nashville, marking the beginning of the 110th General Assembly. As part of the opening day ceremonies, State Rep. Ron Travis (R–Dayton) took the oath of office and was officially sworn into the Tennessee House of Representatives.

In addition, Rep. Travis was appointed as chairman of the House Insurance & Banking Committee by Speaker Beth Harwell. The Insurance & Banking Committee considers legislation regarding insurance, banks, and other financial institutions statewide.

“Our community sent me here to support policies that will strengthen our economy and produce more job opportunities, ensure our budget remains balanced, and fight government waste," said rep. Travis. "Today, I am proud to continue serving my constituents and doing just that. In addition, I am truly honored to serve as chairman of the House Insurance & Banking Committee and look forward getting to work in the coming days."

Speaker Harwell added, “The people have placed their trust in us because of dedicated public servants like Rep. Travis whom they know will lead based upon the commonsense, conservative values of our state. I look forward to working with him to accomplish a great deal on behalf of all Tennesseans this year.”





