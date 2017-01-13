Suspicious Package Discovered At Driver's License Center On Bonny Oaks

Friday, January 13, 2017

The Chattanooga Police Bomb Squad responded on Friday morning to 6502 Bonny Oaks Drive on the report of a suspicous package.

The suspicous package was reported to police by the employees of the Driver's License Center. The managment at that location proactively evacuated the building until police arrived.



CPD Bomb Squad Technicians cleared the immediate area and treated the package as a threat until it could be confirmed otherwise.



The Chattanooga Police Department was able to determine that the package was innocuous and released the scene.



The package was turned over the to Tennessee Highway Patrol as the state of Tennessee owns the Driver's license center.



Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.

The investigation is ongoing.





