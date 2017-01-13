2 Arrested In Shooting Range Deceptive Practice

Investigators with the Chattanooga Police Department's Property Crimes Unit were investigating recent metal thefts from Carter Shooting Supply on Thursday. During the course of their investigation, they found a similar incident was scheduled to occur at The Shooters Depot on Thursday.Earlier this year, the suspect went to Carter Shooting Supply purporting to be an employee of a scrap metal business in order to obtain spent shell casings. The suspect collected the spent shell casings but he did not return to the businesses with their payment.The suspect was using a fake identification and business license. The suspect contacted The Shooters Depot and scheduled to pick up their spent shell casings on Thursday. When the suspect collected the casings at The Shooters Depot, Chattanooga Police Officers, investigators and partner agencies were observing the transaction and detained the suspects for questioning.During the on-scene investigation, investigators found that the vehicle driven by the suspects was reported stolen in Pennsylvania and the male was wanted in Texas for similar incidents. Heroin and multiple fake identifications were found inside the stolen vehicle.