 Friday, January 13, 2017 67.5°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Friday, January 13, 2017

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order.

II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Hakeem).

III. Minute Approval.

IV. Special Presentation.

V. Ordinances – Final Reading:

PLANNING

a. 2016-193 Field, LLC c/o Gabe Thomas/John and Jennifer Langworthy (UGC Urban

General Commercial Zone to E-RA-3 Residential Attached Zone). An ordinance to

amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone

properties located at 721 North Market Street; 14, 16, 18, and 20 Peak Street; and 718

Spears Avenue, more particularly described herein, from UGC Urban General

Commercial Zone and E-CX-3 Commercial Mixed Use Zone to E-RA-3 Residential

Attached Zone and to amend Ordinance No.

13071, incorporating 18 and 20 Peak

Street, and a portion of 718 Spears Avenue to the Form Based Code Area. (District

1) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Applicant)


b. 2016-173 Frank Goodwin and Headrick Construction (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z

Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga

City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located

at 1400 and 1420 Hamilton Avenue, more particularly described herein, from R-1

Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to

certain conditions. (District 2) (Recommended for approval by Planning)


c. 2016-183 Mike and Cindy Cound (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone).

An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning

Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 404 Colville Street and 628 Forest

Avenue, more particularly described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3

Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 2) (Recommended for

approval by Planning)


d. 2016-189 James E. Pratt, Jr. and Jon Jeffery Coppinger and Carol Anne B. Coppinger

(R-5 Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga

City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at

5424 Cassandra Smith Road, more particularly described herein, from R-5

Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone. (District 3) (Recommended for

approval by Planning and Staff)


e. 2016-182 Tim Dwyer with Leesman Engineering and Associates/Concord Creek,

LLC (R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to

amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone

property located at 1503 Gunbarrel Road, more particularly described herein, from

R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain

conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning and

recommended for denial by Staff)


f. 2016-195 Kristen and Kevin Harvey/Margie Joe Howard (R-4 Special Zone to C-2

Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,

Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2700 and

2708 Walker Road, more particularly described herein, from R-4 Special Zone to C-2

Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 6)

(Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)


g. 2016-200 William Wise (D-RM-4 Zone to R-RV-4 Zone – Form Based Code Area).

An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning

Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 120 Market Street, more particularly

described herein, from D-RM-4 Zone to R-RV-4 Zone – Form Based Code Area,

subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by

Planning)


h. 2016-191 Alan Haniszewski and Scenic City Investments, LLC (R-1 Residential

Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend

Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone

property located at 1500 Anderson Avenue, more particularly described herein, from

R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject

to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning)


i. 2016-192 Alan Haniszewski and Scenic City Investments, LLC (R-1 Residential

Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend

Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone

properties located at 1805, 1807, 1809, and 1811 East 13th Street, more particularly

described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero

Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for

approval by Planning)


j. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, by amending

Article XVI Sections 38-728 and 38-729 to reduce lot area and width requirements in

the RA (Residential Attached) Zone.


PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION


Transportation


k. MR-2016-185 Branch Waterside Associates, LP c/o Jack Haylett, agent for the owner

of the adjacent property, Sunland Corporate Center, LLC, Byron P. Defoor

(Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a portion of the 2300 block of

Napier Drive to allow for construction of a mixed use development, as detailed on the

attached map, and subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for

approval by Transportation)


VI. Ordinances – First Reading: (None)


VII. Resolutions:


HUMAN RESOURCES


a. A resolution authorizing the Director of Human Resources to enter into an agreement

with I/O Solutions for the administration of promotional assessment centers for the

positions of Fire Lieutenant and Fire Captain, and assessment of travel expenses, for

an amount not to exceed $75,000.00.


PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION


Public Works


b. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to

award Consent Decree Contract No. W-14-006-201 to 3D Enterprises Contracting

Corporation of Lexington, Kentucky, Moccasin Bend WWTP Secondary Clarifier

Upgrades, in the amount of $14,227,000.00, with a contingency amount of

$300,000.00, for an amount not to exceed $14,527,000.00. (District 1) (Consent

Decree)


PURCHASING


c. A resolution authorizing the Purchasing Agent for the City of Chattanooga to join the

National Intergovernmental Purchasing Alliance Company (National IPA) through a

membership agreement with the Cooperative Purchasing Network which will allow

the flexibility to purchase some items that have already been negotiated or purchased

by this cooperative.

VIII. Departmental Reports:

a) Police.

b) Fire.

c) Economic and Community Development.

d) Youth and Family Development.

e) Transportation.

f) Public Works.

g) Finance.

h) IT.

i) Human Resources.

j) General Services.


IX. Purchases.


X. Other Business.


XI. Committee Reports.


XII. Agenda Session for Tuesday, January 24, 2017.


XIII. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council on Non-Agenda Matters.


XIV. Adjournment.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 24, 2017

CITY COUNCIL AGENDA

6:00 PM

1. Call to Order.

2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Henderson).

3. Minute Approval.

4 Special Presentation.

“Inclusion By Design” Development Program

By Councilwoman Carol Berz and

Warren Logan (Urban League of Greater Chattanooga)

5. Ordinances – Final Reading: (None)

6. Ordinances – First Reading:

PLANNING

a. 2016-184 Claudio Costa (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An

ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,

so as to rezone property located at 4823 Winding Lane, more particularly described

herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (District 3)

(Recommended for denial by Planning and Staff) (Deferred from 1/10/17)

b. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, by amending

Article V, Division 1, R-1 Residential Zone, Section 38-44(3), relative to side

building setbacks. (Deferred from 1/3/17)

7. Resolutions:

FINANCE

a. A resolution to award a contract, in substantially the form attached, to ENCO Utility

Services to perform quality control measures on water usage data, to ensure accurate

sewer billing, and to provide online bill pay files wherein data will be delivered in a

format uploadable to the City’s utility billing system, for an annual cost estimated at

$120,000.00.

GENERAL SERVICES

b. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute a Lease Agreement, in substantially

the form attached, with Chattanooga Lookout Valley Church of the Nazarene for the

operation of a community garden on the seven (7) adjacent parcels identified as 219,

221, 225, 227, 231, 235, and 237 Aster Avenue. (District 1)

HUMAN RESOURCES

c. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Jon Pursley as a special police officer

(unarmed) for the Land Development Office, to do special duty as prescribed herein,

subject to certain conditions.

PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION

Public Works

d. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to

enter into an agreement with HDR Engineering, Inc. for professional services relative

to Contract No. W-16-017-101, MBWWTP Solids Process Optimization

Implementation – Phase 2 Thickner Upgrades, a Non-Consent Decree Project, for an

amount not to exceed $608,847.00. (District 1)

e. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to

award Contract No. W-12-021-201 to Layne Inliner, LLC of Tucker, Georgia,

Sanitary Sewer Rehabilitation of South Chickamauga Creek 5 Sub-Basin, in the

amount of $2,626,985.00, with a contingency amount of $250,000.00, for an amount

not to exceed $2,876,985.00, subject to SRF loan approval. (Districts 5 & 6)

f. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to

enter into an agreement with Hefferlin+Kronenberg Architects, PLLC for

professional architectural services relative to Contract No. Y-15-008-101, the

Avondale Youth and Family Development Center, for an amount not to exceed

$340,500.00. (Districts 8 & 9)

8. Departmental Reports:

a) Police.

b) Fire.

c) Economic and Community Development.

d) Youth and Family Development.

e) Transportation.

f) Public Works.

g) Finance.

h) IT.

i) Human Resources.

j) General Services.

9. Purchases.

10. Other Business.

11. Committee Reports.

12. Agenda Session for Tuesday, January 31, 2017.

13. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council on Non-Agenda Matters.

14. Adjournment.


January 13, 2017

Damaged Colonial Pipeline Petroleum Pipe Reopens

January 13, 2017

Catoosa County Arrest Report For Jan. 6-12

January 13, 2017

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday


Colonial Pipeline Company, after around-the-clock activities to repair its Line 19, has reopened the line that was damaged.   The 12-inch petroleum products pipeline goes near Chattanooga. ... (click for more)

Click  here  for the Catoosa County arrest report for Dec. 30-Jan. 5. (click for more)

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Hakeem). III. Minute Approval. IV. Special Presentation. ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Damaged Colonial Pipeline Petroleum Pipe Reopens

Colonial Pipeline Company, after around-the-clock activities to repair its Line 19, has reopened the line that was damaged.   The 12-inch petroleum products pipeline goes near Chattanooga.   On Thursday, crews completed the task of removing the affected pipeline segment. Work then began to install the new pipeline segment and restore the line to service. ... (click for more)

Catoosa County Arrest Report For Jan. 6-12

Click  here  for the Catoosa County arrest report for Dec. 30-Jan. 5. (click for more)

Opinion

Soddy Daisy High Desperately Needs A Running Track

Soddy Daisy High School is the second largest high school in Hamilton County. We have begged for a running track for the past 25 years or more. The fact that the county commissioners want to approve $500,000 for a track at Central is an insult to our students and community as a whole.  I have been told by HCDE board members and Hamilton County Commissioners on many occasions ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The ‘Inmate X’ Tragedy

In early December, a man we’ll call “Inmate X” asked another for a ride in the car, since it was raining. The reply was “No” and “Inmate X” slapped the victim, ending up in the Hamilton County Jail. At his court appearance a week later over the misdemeanor of “simple assault,” a bond of $90,000 was set to assure “Inmate X” would be kept in jail until he had a court-ordered psychiatric ... (click for more)

Sports

Garcia's Pin Lifts Cleveland Wrestlers Past Bradley

CLEVELAND – Bradley and Cleveland have had some classic battles on the wrestling mat in years past, but none have been any better or more exciting than the two so far this season. The Blue Raiders shocked the Bears and the rest of the state on December 10 when they beat the defending state dual and traditional champs in the championship match of the Cleveland Duals by a 34-33, ... (click for more)

Young Helps Tyner Trip Up Walker Valley In OT

Tyner’s Ke Marcus Young, a senior point guard, gets just as much satisfaction from recording an assist with a crisp pass to a teammate as hitting a jump shot or driving layup. For 36 minutes and 28 seconds in a hard-fought game against visiting Walker Valley on Thursday night, Young was scoreless. The smooth-operating, dazzling dribbler and ever-alert Young hit two free ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors