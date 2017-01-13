Friday, January 13, 2017

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Hakeem).



III. Minute Approval.



IV. Special Presentation.



V. Ordinances – Final Reading:



PLANNING



a. 2016-193 Field, LLC c/o Gabe Thomas/John and Jennifer Langworthy (UGC Urban



General Commercial Zone to E-RA-3 Residential Attached Zone). An ordinance to



amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone



properties located at 721 North Market Street; 14, 16, 18, and 20 Peak Street; and 718



Spears Avenue, more particularly described herein, from UGC Urban General



Commercial Zone and E-CX-3 Commercial Mixed Use Zone to E-RA-3 Residential



Attached Zone and to amend Ordinance No.

13071, incorporating 18 and 20 PeakStreet, and a portion of 718 Spears Avenue to the Form Based Code Area. (District1) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Applicant)b. 2016-173 Frank Goodwin and Headrick Construction (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/ZResidential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend ChattanoogaCity Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties locatedat 1400 and 1420 Hamilton Avenue, more particularly described herein, from R-1Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject tocertain conditions. (District 2) (Recommended for approval by Planning)c. 2016-183 Mike and Cindy Cound (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone).An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, so as to rezone properties located at 404 Colville Street and 628 ForestAvenue, more particularly described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 2) (Recommended forapproval by Planning)d. 2016-189 James E. Pratt, Jr. and Jon Jeffery Coppinger and Carol Anne B. Coppinger(R-5 Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend ChattanoogaCity Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at5424 Cassandra Smith Road, more particularly described herein, from R-5Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone. (District 3) (Recommended forapproval by Planning and Staff)e. 2016-182 Tim Dwyer with Leesman Engineering and Associates/Concord Creek,LLC (R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance toamend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezoneproperty located at 1503 Gunbarrel Road, more particularly described herein, fromR-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certainconditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning andrecommended for denial by Staff)f. 2016-195 Kristen and Kevin Harvey/Margie Joe Howard (R-4 Special Zone to C-2Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2700 and2708 Walker Road, more particularly described herein, from R-4 Special Zone to C-2Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 6)(Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)g. 2016-200 William Wise (D-RM-4 Zone to R-RV-4 Zone – Form Based Code Area).An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, so as to rezone property located at 120 Market Street, more particularlydescribed herein, from D-RM-4 Zone to R-RV-4 Zone – Form Based Code Area,subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval byPlanning)h. 2016-191 Alan Haniszewski and Scenic City Investments, LLC (R-1 ResidentialZone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amendChattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezoneproperty located at 1500 Anderson Avenue, more particularly described herein, fromR-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subjectto certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning)i. 2016-192 Alan Haniszewski and Scenic City Investments, LLC (R-1 ResidentialZone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amendChattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezoneproperties located at 1805, 1807, 1809, and 1811 East 13th Street, more particularlydescribed herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/ZeroLot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended forapproval by Planning)j. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, by amendingArticle XVI Sections 38-728 and 38-729 to reduce lot area and width requirements inthe RA (Residential Attached) Zone.PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONTransportationk. MR-2016-185 Branch Waterside Associates, LP c/o Jack Haylett, agent for the ownerof the adjacent property, Sunland Corporate Center, LLC, Byron P. Defoor(Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a portion of the 2300 block ofNapier Drive to allow for construction of a mixed use development, as detailed on theattached map, and subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended forapproval by Transportation)VI. Ordinances – First Reading: (None)VII. Resolutions:HUMAN RESOURCESa. A resolution authorizing the Director of Human Resources to enter into an agreementwith I/O Solutions for the administration of promotional assessment centers for thepositions of Fire Lieutenant and Fire Captain, and assessment of travel expenses, foran amount not to exceed $75,000.00.PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksb. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works toaward Consent Decree Contract No. W-14-006-201 to 3D Enterprises ContractingCorporation of Lexington, Kentucky, Moccasin Bend WWTP Secondary ClarifierUpgrades, in the amount of $14,227,000.00, with a contingency amount of$300,000.00, for an amount not to exceed $14,527,000.00. (District 1) (ConsentDecree)PURCHASINGc. A resolution authorizing the Purchasing Agent for the City of Chattanooga to join theNational Intergovernmental Purchasing Alliance Company (National IPA) through amembership agreement with the Cooperative Purchasing Network which will allowthe flexibility to purchase some items that have already been negotiated or purchasedby this cooperative.VIII. Departmental Reports:a) Police.b) Fire.c) Economic and Community Development.d) Youth and Family Development.e) Transportation.f) Public Works.g) Finance.h) IT.i) Human Resources.j) General Services.IX. Purchases.X. Other Business.XI. Committee Reports.XII. Agenda Session for Tuesday, January 24, 2017.XIII. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council on Non-Agenda Matters.XIV. Adjournment.TUESDAY, JANUARY 24, 2017CITY COUNCIL AGENDA6:00 PM1. Call to Order.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Henderson).3. Minute Approval.4 Special Presentation.“Inclusion By Design” Development ProgramBy Councilwoman Carol Berz andWarren Logan (Urban League of Greater Chattanooga)5. Ordinances – Final Reading: (None)6. Ordinances – First Reading:PLANNINGa. 2016-184 Claudio Costa (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). Anordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,so as to rezone property located at 4823 Winding Lane, more particularly describedherein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (District 3)(Recommended for denial by Planning and Staff) (Deferred from 1/10/17)b. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, by amendingArticle V, Division 1, R-1 Residential Zone, Section 38-44(3), relative to sidebuilding setbacks. (Deferred from 1/3/17)7. Resolutions:FINANCEa. A resolution to award a contract, in substantially the form attached, to ENCO UtilityServices to perform quality control measures on water usage data, to ensure accuratesewer billing, and to provide online bill pay files wherein data will be delivered in aformat uploadable to the City’s utility billing system, for an annual cost estimated at$120,000.00.GENERAL SERVICESb. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute a Lease Agreement, in substantiallythe form attached, with Chattanooga Lookout Valley Church of the Nazarene for theoperation of a community garden on the seven (7) adjacent parcels identified as 219,221, 225, 227, 231, 235, and 237 Aster Avenue. (District 1)HUMAN RESOURCESc. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Jon Pursley as a special police officer(unarmed) for the Land Development Office, to do special duty as prescribed herein,subject to certain conditions.PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksd. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works toenter into an agreement with HDR Engineering, Inc. for professional services relativeto Contract No. W-16-017-101, MBWWTP Solids Process OptimizationImplementation – Phase 2 Thickner Upgrades, a Non-Consent Decree Project, for anamount not to exceed $608,847.00. (District 1)e. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works toaward Contract No. W-12-021-201 to Layne Inliner, LLC of Tucker, Georgia,Sanitary Sewer Rehabilitation of South Chickamauga Creek 5 Sub-Basin, in theamount of $2,626,985.00, with a contingency amount of $250,000.00, for an amountnot to exceed $2,876,985.00, subject to SRF loan approval. (Districts 5 & 6)f. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works toenter into an agreement with Hefferlin+Kronenberg Architects, PLLC forprofessional architectural services relative to Contract No. Y-15-008-101, theAvondale Youth and Family Development Center, for an amount not to exceed$340,500.00. (Districts 8 & 9)8. Departmental Reports:a) Police.b) Fire.c) Economic and Community Development.d) Youth and Family Development.e) Transportation.f) Public Works.g) Finance.h) IT.i) Human Resources.j) General Services.9. Purchases.10. Other Business.11. Committee Reports.12. Agenda Session for Tuesday, January 31, 2017.13. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council on Non-Agenda Matters.14. Adjournment.