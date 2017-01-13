Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:
I. Call to Order.
II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Hakeem).
III. Minute Approval.
IV. Special Presentation.
V. Ordinances – Final Reading:
PLANNING
a. 2016-193 Field, LLC c/o Gabe Thomas/John and Jennifer Langworthy (UGC Urban
General Commercial Zone to E-RA-3 Residential Attached Zone). An ordinance to
amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone
properties located at 721 North Market Street; 14, 16, 18, and 20 Peak Street; and 718
Spears Avenue, more particularly described herein, from UGC Urban General
Commercial Zone and E-CX-3 Commercial Mixed Use Zone to E-RA-3 Residential
Attached Zone and to amend Ordinance No.
13071, incorporating 18 and 20 Peak
Street, and a portion of 718 Spears Avenue to the Form Based Code Area. (District
1) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Applicant)
b. 2016-173 Frank Goodwin and Headrick Construction (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z
Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga
City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located
at 1400 and 1420 Hamilton Avenue, more particularly described herein, from R-1
Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to
certain conditions. (District 2) (Recommended for approval by Planning)
c. 2016-183 Mike and Cindy Cound (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone).
An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 404 Colville Street and 628 Forest
Avenue, more particularly described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3
Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 2) (Recommended for
approval by Planning)
d. 2016-189 James E. Pratt, Jr. and Jon Jeffery Coppinger and Carol Anne B. Coppinger
(R-5 Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga
City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at
5424 Cassandra Smith Road, more particularly described herein, from R-5
Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone. (District 3) (Recommended for
approval by Planning and Staff)
e. 2016-182 Tim Dwyer with Leesman Engineering and Associates/Concord Creek,
LLC (R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to
amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone
property located at 1503 Gunbarrel Road, more particularly described herein, from
R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain
conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning and
recommended for denial by Staff)
f. 2016-195 Kristen and Kevin Harvey/Margie Joe Howard (R-4 Special Zone to C-2
Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,
Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2700 and
2708 Walker Road, more particularly described herein, from R-4 Special Zone to C-2
Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 6)
(Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)
g. 2016-200 William Wise (D-RM-4 Zone to R-RV-4 Zone – Form Based Code Area).
An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 120 Market Street, more particularly
described herein, from D-RM-4 Zone to R-RV-4 Zone – Form Based Code Area,
subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by
Planning)
h. 2016-191 Alan Haniszewski and Scenic City Investments, LLC (R-1 Residential
Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend
Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone
property located at 1500 Anderson Avenue, more particularly described herein, from
R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject
to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning)
i. 2016-192 Alan Haniszewski and Scenic City Investments, LLC (R-1 Residential
Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend
Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone
properties located at 1805, 1807, 1809, and 1811 East 13th Street, more particularly
described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero
Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for
approval by Planning)
j. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, by amending
Article XVI Sections 38-728 and 38-729 to reduce lot area and width requirements in
the RA (Residential Attached) Zone.
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Transportation
k. MR-2016-185 Branch Waterside Associates, LP c/o Jack Haylett, agent for the owner
of the adjacent property, Sunland Corporate Center, LLC, Byron P. Defoor
(Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a portion of the 2300 block of
Napier Drive to allow for construction of a mixed use development, as detailed on the
attached map, and subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for
approval by Transportation)
VI. Ordinances – First Reading: (None)
VII. Resolutions:
HUMAN RESOURCES
a. A resolution authorizing the Director of Human Resources to enter into an agreement
with I/O Solutions for the administration of promotional assessment centers for the
positions of Fire Lieutenant and Fire Captain, and assessment of travel expenses, for
an amount not to exceed $75,000.00.
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Public Works
b. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
award Consent Decree Contract No. W-14-006-201 to 3D Enterprises Contracting
Corporation of Lexington, Kentucky, Moccasin Bend WWTP Secondary Clarifier
Upgrades, in the amount of $14,227,000.00, with a contingency amount of
$300,000.00, for an amount not to exceed $14,527,000.00. (District 1) (Consent
Decree)
PURCHASING
c. A resolution authorizing the Purchasing Agent for the City of Chattanooga to join the
National Intergovernmental Purchasing Alliance Company (National IPA) through a
membership agreement with the Cooperative Purchasing Network which will allow
the flexibility to purchase some items that have already been negotiated or purchased
by this cooperative.
VIII. Departmental Reports:
a) Police.
b) Fire.
c) Economic and Community Development.
d) Youth and Family Development.
e) Transportation.
f) Public Works.
g) Finance.
h) IT.
i) Human Resources.
j) General Services.
IX. Purchases.
X. Other Business.
XI. Committee Reports.
XII. Agenda Session for Tuesday, January 24, 2017.
XIII. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council on Non-Agenda Matters.
XIV. Adjournment.
TUESDAY, JANUARY 24, 2017
CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
6:00 PM
1. Call to Order.
2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Henderson).
3. Minute Approval.
4 Special Presentation.
“Inclusion By Design” Development Program
By Councilwoman Carol Berz and
Warren Logan (Urban League of Greater Chattanooga)
5. Ordinances – Final Reading: (None)
6. Ordinances – First Reading:
PLANNING
a. 2016-184 Claudio Costa (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An
ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,
so as to rezone property located at 4823 Winding Lane, more particularly described
herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (District 3)
(Recommended for denial by Planning and Staff) (Deferred from 1/10/17)
b. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, by amending
Article V, Division 1, R-1 Residential Zone, Section 38-44(3), relative to side
building setbacks. (Deferred from 1/3/17)
7. Resolutions:
FINANCE
a. A resolution to award a contract, in substantially the form attached, to ENCO Utility
Services to perform quality control measures on water usage data, to ensure accurate
sewer billing, and to provide online bill pay files wherein data will be delivered in a
format uploadable to the City’s utility billing system, for an annual cost estimated at
$120,000.00.
GENERAL SERVICES
b. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute a Lease Agreement, in substantially
the form attached, with Chattanooga Lookout Valley Church of the Nazarene for the
operation of a community garden on the seven (7) adjacent parcels identified as 219,
221, 225, 227, 231, 235, and 237 Aster Avenue. (District 1)
HUMAN RESOURCES
c. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Jon Pursley as a special police officer
(unarmed) for the Land Development Office, to do special duty as prescribed herein,
subject to certain conditions.
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Public Works
d. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
enter into an agreement with HDR Engineering, Inc. for professional services relative
to Contract No. W-16-017-101, MBWWTP Solids Process Optimization
Implementation – Phase 2 Thickner Upgrades, a Non-Consent Decree Project, for an
amount not to exceed $608,847.00. (District 1)
e. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
award Contract No. W-12-021-201 to Layne Inliner, LLC of Tucker, Georgia,
Sanitary Sewer Rehabilitation of South Chickamauga Creek 5 Sub-Basin, in the
amount of $2,626,985.00, with a contingency amount of $250,000.00, for an amount
not to exceed $2,876,985.00, subject to SRF loan approval. (Districts 5 & 6)
f. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
enter into an agreement with Hefferlin+Kronenberg Architects, PLLC for
professional architectural services relative to Contract No. Y-15-008-101, the
Avondale Youth and Family Development Center, for an amount not to exceed
$340,500.00. (Districts 8 & 9)
8. Departmental Reports:
a) Police.
b) Fire.
c) Economic and Community Development.
d) Youth and Family Development.
e) Transportation.
f) Public Works.
g) Finance.
h) IT.
i) Human Resources.
j) General Services.
9. Purchases.
10. Other Business.
11. Committee Reports.
12. Agenda Session for Tuesday, January 31, 2017.
13. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council on Non-Agenda Matters.
14. Adjournment.