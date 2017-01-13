 Friday, January 13, 2017 67.5°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Catoosa County Arrest Report For Jan. 6-12

Click here for the Catoosa County arrest report for Dec. 30-Jan. 5.

Damaged Colonial Pipeline Petroleum Pipe Reopens

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday


Colonial Pipeline Company, after around-the-clock activities to repair its Line 19, has reopened the line that was damaged.   The 12-inch petroleum products pipeline goes near Chattanooga. ... (click for more)

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Hakeem). III. Minute Approval. IV. Special Presentation. ... (click for more)


Damaged Colonial Pipeline Petroleum Pipe Reopens

Colonial Pipeline Company, after around-the-clock activities to repair its Line 19, has reopened the line that was damaged.   The 12-inch petroleum products pipeline goes near Chattanooga.   On Thursday, crews completed the task of removing the affected pipeline segment. Work then began to install the new pipeline segment and restore the line to service. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Soddy Daisy High Desperately Needs A Running Track

Soddy Daisy High School is the second largest high school in Hamilton County. We have begged for a running track for the past 25 years or more. The fact that the county commissioners want to approve $500,000 for a track at Central is an insult to our students and community as a whole.  I have been told by HCDE board members and Hamilton County Commissioners on many occasions ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The ‘Inmate X’ Tragedy

In early December, a man we’ll call “Inmate X” asked another for a ride in the car, since it was raining. The reply was “No” and “Inmate X” slapped the victim, ending up in the Hamilton County Jail. At his court appearance a week later over the misdemeanor of “simple assault,” a bond of $90,000 was set to assure “Inmate X” would be kept in jail until he had a court-ordered psychiatric ... (click for more)

Sports

Garcia's Pin Lifts Cleveland Wrestlers Past Bradley

CLEVELAND – Bradley and Cleveland have had some classic battles on the wrestling mat in years past, but none have been any better or more exciting than the two so far this season. The Blue Raiders shocked the Bears and the rest of the state on December 10 when they beat the defending state dual and traditional champs in the championship match of the Cleveland Duals by a 34-33, ... (click for more)

Young Helps Tyner Trip Up Walker Valley In OT

Tyner’s Ke Marcus Young, a senior point guard, gets just as much satisfaction from recording an assist with a crisp pass to a teammate as hitting a jump shot or driving layup. For 36 minutes and 28 seconds in a hard-fought game against visiting Walker Valley on Thursday night, Young was scoreless. The smooth-operating, dazzling dribbler and ever-alert Young hit two free ... (click for more)


