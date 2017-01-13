 Friday, January 13, 2017 64.9°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Woodmore Fund Concludes Distribution Of $500,000 Gifts To Families

Friday, January 13, 2017

The Woodmore Fund has concluded the distribution of more than $500,000 in gifts from the Chattanooga community and beyond to the immediate families of children involved in the Nov. 21, school bus tragedy.

The fund was a coordinated effort between the Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga and United Way of Greater Chattanooga to help individuals, families and businesses in the Chattanooga area and across the country offer gifts of love and support directly to the families affected by the Woodmore school bus accident.

The fund closed to contributions on Dec. 31, and all distributions from the fund to the affected families have been completed, according to Woodmore Fund spokesperson and Community Foundation board member Lakweshia Ewing.

“The fund is just one example of the sheer outpouring of love, concern and support the greater Chattanooga community has shown to the families as they continue to deal with this tragedy,” Ms. Ewing said. “In addition to contributions to the fund, dozens of individuals and local businesses have also come forward during the past several weeks to offer up resources and support to the families through this difficult time.”

“The hearts of the Woodmore Fund committee along with those throughout our area remain with Woodmore families and community,” Ms. Ewing said.  

“The Woodmore Fund is a tremendous representation of the way our community stands together in times of crisis,” said Maeghan Jones, Community Foundation president. “We know each family involved still has a long road ahead. While the Fund itself is no longer accepting contributions, our community remains committed to walking with these families as they navigate the coming weeks, months and years.”

Each of the immediate families of the children involved in the accident received a disbursement from the fund in early December. A further disbursement focused on providing additional support for families who lost children, or whose children were hospitalized as a result of the accident is in process.

Community liaisons and Community Foundation staff are continuing to work with each family to offer support throughout the process. In addition, United Way’s 2-1-1 and Neediest Cases Fund, Metropolitan Ministries, local foundations and other nonprofits and local businesses are also continuing to offer help with immediate needs and longer-term support, including counseling and financial advising should the families want or need it.

“The overwhelming outpouring of love offered from every corner of our community to the families during this difficult time is a testament to the strength of our community. While the Woodmore Fund has closed, there are still many ongoing opportunities for individuals and organizations to share support as the families and Woodmore community begin the healing process,” said Lesley Scearce, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Chattanooga.

Ms. Scearce said individuals, businesses and organizations may offer support for the families through the Helen Ross McNabb Center, Metropolitan Ministries, the Woodmore School, and United Way’s Building Stable Lives Initiative.

More than 2,000 individuals and organizations throughout the greater Chattanooga area and across the country contributed to the Woodmore Fund.


Damaged Colonial Pipeline Petroleum Pipe Reopens

Catoosa County Arrest Report For Jan. 6-12

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday


Colonial Pipeline Company, after around-the-clock activities to repair its Line 19, has reopened the line that was damaged.   The 12-inch petroleum products pipeline goes near Chattanooga. ... (click for more)

Click  here  for the Catoosa County arrest report for Dec. 30-Jan. 5. (click for more)

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Hakeem). III. Minute Approval. IV. Special Presentation. ... (click for more)


Damaged Colonial Pipeline Petroleum Pipe Reopens

Colonial Pipeline Company, after around-the-clock activities to repair its Line 19, has reopened the line that was damaged.   The 12-inch petroleum products pipeline goes near Chattanooga.   On Thursday, crews completed the task of removing the affected pipeline segment. Work then began to install the new pipeline segment and restore the line to service. ... (click for more)

Catoosa County Arrest Report For Jan. 6-12

Click  here  for the Catoosa County arrest report for Dec. 30-Jan. 5. (click for more)

Opinion

Soddy Daisy High Desperately Needs A Running Track

Soddy Daisy High School is the second largest high school in Hamilton County. We have begged for a running track for the past 25 years or more. The fact that the county commissioners want to approve $500,000 for a track at Central is an insult to our students and community as a whole.  I have been told by HCDE board members and Hamilton County Commissioners on many occasions ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The ‘Inmate X’ Tragedy

In early December, a man we’ll call “Inmate X” asked another for a ride in the car, since it was raining. The reply was “No” and “Inmate X” slapped the victim, ending up in the Hamilton County Jail. At his court appearance a week later over the misdemeanor of “simple assault,” a bond of $90,000 was set to assure “Inmate X” would be kept in jail until he had a court-ordered psychiatric ... (click for more)

Sports

Garcia's Pin Lifts Cleveland Wrestlers Past Bradley

CLEVELAND – Bradley and Cleveland have had some classic battles on the wrestling mat in years past, but none have been any better or more exciting than the two so far this season. The Blue Raiders shocked the Bears and the rest of the state on December 10 when they beat the defending state dual and traditional champs in the championship match of the Cleveland Duals by a 34-33, ... (click for more)

Young Helps Tyner Trip Up Walker Valley In OT

Tyner’s Ke Marcus Young, a senior point guard, gets just as much satisfaction from recording an assist with a crisp pass to a teammate as hitting a jump shot or driving layup. For 36 minutes and 28 seconds in a hard-fought game against visiting Walker Valley on Thursday night, Young was scoreless. The smooth-operating, dazzling dribbler and ever-alert Young hit two free ... (click for more)


