Woodmore Fund Concludes Distribution Of $500,000 Gifts To Families

Friday, January 13, 2017

The Woodmore Fund has concluded the distribution of more than $500,000 in gifts from the Chattanooga community and beyond to the immediate families of children involved in the Nov. 21, school bus tragedy.

The fund was a coordinated effort between the Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga and United Way of Greater Chattanooga to help individuals, families and businesses in the Chattanooga area and across the country offer gifts of love and support directly to the families affected by the Woodmore school bus accident.



The fund closed to contributions on Dec. 31, and all distributions from the fund to the affected families have been completed, according to Woodmore Fund spokesperson and Community Foundation board member Lakweshia Ewing.



“The fund is just one example of the sheer outpouring of love, concern and support the greater Chattanooga community has shown to the families as they continue to deal with this tragedy,” Ms. Ewing said. “In addition to contributions to the fund, dozens of individuals and local businesses have also come forward during the past several weeks to offer up resources and support to the families through this difficult time.”



“The hearts of the Woodmore Fund committee along with those throughout our area remain with Woodmore families and community,” Ms. Ewing said.



“The Woodmore Fund is a tremendous representation of the way our community stands together in times of crisis,” said Maeghan Jones, Community Foundation president. “We know each family involved still has a long road ahead. While the Fund itself is no longer accepting contributions, our community remains committed to walking with these families as they navigate the coming weeks, months and years.”



Each of the immediate families of the children involved in the accident received a disbursement from the fund in early December. A further disbursement focused on providing additional support for families who lost children, or whose children were hospitalized as a result of the accident is in process.



Community liaisons and Community Foundation staff are continuing to work with each family to offer support throughout the process. In addition, United Way’s 2-1-1 and Neediest Cases Fund, Metropolitan Ministries, local foundations and other nonprofits and local businesses are also continuing to offer help with immediate needs and longer-term support, including counseling and financial advising should the families want or need it.



“The overwhelming outpouring of love offered from every corner of our community to the families during this difficult time is a testament to the strength of our community. While the Woodmore Fund has closed, there are still many ongoing opportunities for individuals and organizations to share support as the families and Woodmore community begin the healing process,” said Lesley Scearce, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Chattanooga.



Ms. Scearce said individuals, businesses and organizations may offer support for the families through the Helen Ross McNabb Center, Metropolitan Ministries, the Woodmore School, and United Way’s Building Stable Lives Initiative.



More than 2,000 individuals and organizations throughout the greater Chattanooga area and across the country contributed to the Woodmore Fund.

