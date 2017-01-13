 Friday, January 13, 2017 63.1°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Former Insurance Salesman Sentenced To 36 Months For Scheme To Defraud Elderly

John Allen Morris, Jr., 51, of Knoxville, was sentenced Friday by Judge Travis R. McDonough, U.S. District Judge, to serve 36 months in federal prison.  Morris was also ordered to pay over $1.2 million in restitution to identified victims of his offenses. 

In August 2016, Morris pleaded guilty to one count each of wire fraud, mail fraud, bank fraud, and wrongful use of a government seal, all charges contained in a May 2016 federal indictment.  

A detailed description of his scheme to defraud is included in the plea agreement on file with U.S. District Court.  The agreement provides that during 2005-2006, Morris was employed as an insurance and annuities broker with a legitimate insurance company. His scheme to sell fraudulent annuities to elderly clients then began in late 2006.  

Officials said the scheme devised by Morris started with the establishment of two fictitious companies in which he convinced elderly clients to cash out legitimate annuities and invest in them, promising a higher rate of return. Morris created and provided his clients with imaginary elaborate and personalized financial statements reflecting the supposed status of their accounts.  He established multiple accounts at various banks into which he would deposit investment checks from his clients, and later use these funds to pay off initial investors in a Ponzi-like scheme, as well as pay personal bills, buy material items for himself and his family and invest himself in his own ventures.  These schemes included a Lamborghini car kit selling enterprise and “Football Tech,” a company created to train high school football players by attempting to attract prominent former NFL players and coaches into contributing to camps for kids based on Morris’s claims of his own football coaching expertise.  

Agencies participating in this investigation included the Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance.  Assistant U.S. Attorney Steve Neff represented the United States.


Volunteer Fire Department Treasurer Arrested In TBI Theft Case

Damaged Colonial Pipeline Petroleum Pipe Reopens


An Ashland City man accused of stealing from the Henrietta Volunteer Fire Department has been arrested after an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Colonial Pipeline Company, after around-the-clock activities to repair its Line 19, has reopened the line that was damaged. The 12-inch petroleum products pipeline goes near Chattanooga.


Volunteer Fire Department Treasurer Arrested In TBI Theft Case

An Ashland City man accused of stealing from the Henrietta Volunteer Fire Department has been arrested after an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. At the request of 23rd District Attorney General Ray Crouch, on May 27, 2015, TBI special agents began investigating Jon Micheal Pace following a theft complaint. At that time, Pace served as treasurer

Soddy Daisy High Desperately Needs A Running Track - And Response

Soddy Daisy High School is the second largest high school in Hamilton County. We have begged for a running track for the past 25 years or more. The fact that the county commissioners want to approve $500,000 for a track at Central is an insult to our students and community as a whole.

Roy Exum: The 'Inmate X' Tragedy

In early December, a man we'll call "Inmate X" asked another for a ride in the car, since it was raining. The reply was "No" and "Inmate X" slapped the victim, ending up in the Hamilton County Jail. At his court appearance a week later over the misdemeanor of "simple assault," a bond of $90,000 was set to assure "Inmate X" would be kept in jail until he had a court-ordered psychiatric

Garcia's Pin Lifts Cleveland Wrestlers Past Bradley

CLEVELAND – Bradley and Cleveland have had some classic battles on the wrestling mat in years past, but none have been any better or more exciting than the two so far this season. The Blue Raiders shocked the Bears and the rest of the state on December 10 when they beat the defending state dual and traditional champs in the championship match of the Cleveland Duals by a 34-33

Young Helps Tyner Trip Up Walker Valley In OT

Tyner's Ke Marcus Young, a senior point guard, gets just as much satisfaction from recording an assist with a crisp pass to a teammate as hitting a jump shot or driving layup. For 36 minutes and 28 seconds in a hard-fought game against visiting Walker Valley on Thursday night, Young was scoreless. The smooth-operating, dazzling dribbler and ever-alert Young hit two free


