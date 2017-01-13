Volunteer Fire Department Treasurer Arrested In TBI Theft Case

 Friday, January 13, 2017 63.1°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Jon Micheal Pace
Jon Micheal Pace

An Ashland City man accused of stealing from the Henrietta Volunteer Fire Department has been arrested after an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. 

At the request of 23rd District Attorney General Ray Crouch, on May 27, 2015, TBI special agents began investigating Jon Micheal Pace following a theft complaint.  At that time, Pace served as treasurer for the Henrietta Volunteer Fire Department in Cheatham County.

During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that between January 2013 and June 2015, Pace fraudulently used the Department’s bank debit card to take approximately $6,584.

The investigation revealed that the theft was initially discovered as the Pleasant View Fire Department prepared to take over the duties of the Henrietta Volunteer Fire Department. The Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury conducted a forensic review of the Henrietta agency in coordination with this investigation. 

The Cheatham County Grand Jury returned an indictment on Jan. 3, charging Pace with one count of Theft over $1,000. Agents arrested Pace Friday and booked him into the Cheatham County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

 


Former Insurance Salesman Sentenced To 36 Months For Scheme To Defraud Elderly

January 13, 2017

Damaged Colonial Pipeline Petroleum Pipe Reopens


John Allen Morris, Jr., 51, of Knoxville, was sentenced Friday by Judge Travis R. McDonough, U.S. District Judge, to serve 36 months in federal prison.  Morris was also ordered to pay over ... (click for more)

Colonial Pipeline Company, after around-the-clock activities to repair its Line 19, has reopened the line that was damaged.   The 12-inch petroleum products pipeline goes near Chattanooga. ... (click for more)


DesJarlais, Graves Among Those Voting To Begin Repeal Of Affordable Care Act

Congressman Scott DesJarlais was among those voting on Friday in the House of Representatives for a budget resolution "to begin Obamacare repeal." He said, “The President’s health care law has failed. Millions initially lost their private insurance plans. Millions more are losing them as state exchanges crumble and employers drop coverage. Premiums and deductibles have skyrocketed, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Soddy Daisy High Desperately Needs A Running Track - And Response

Soddy Daisy High School is the second largest high school in Hamilton County. We have begged for a running track for the past 25 years or more. The fact that the county commissioners want to approve $500,000 for a track at Central is an insult to our students and community as a whole.  I have been told by HCDE board members and Hamilton County Commissioners on many occasions ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The ‘Inmate X’ Tragedy

In early December, a man we’ll call “Inmate X” asked another for a ride in the car, since it was raining. The reply was “No” and “Inmate X” slapped the victim, ending up in the Hamilton County Jail. At his court appearance a week later over the misdemeanor of “simple assault,” a bond of $90,000 was set to assure “Inmate X” would be kept in jail until he had a court-ordered psychiatric ... (click for more)

Sports

Garcia's Pin Lifts Cleveland Wrestlers Past Bradley

CLEVELAND – Bradley and Cleveland have had some classic battles on the wrestling mat in years past, but none have been any better or more exciting than the two so far this season. The Blue Raiders shocked the Bears and the rest of the state on December 10 when they beat the defending state dual and traditional champs in the championship match of the Cleveland Duals by a 34-33, ... (click for more)

Young Helps Tyner Trip Up Walker Valley In OT

Tyner’s Ke Marcus Young, a senior point guard, gets just as much satisfaction from recording an assist with a crisp pass to a teammate as hitting a jump shot or driving layup. For 36 minutes and 28 seconds in a hard-fought game against visiting Walker Valley on Thursday night, Young was scoreless. The smooth-operating, dazzling dribbler and ever-alert Young hit two free ... (click for more)


