Volunteer Fire Department Treasurer Arrested In TBI Theft Case

Friday, January 13, 2017

An Ashland City man accused of stealing from the Henrietta Volunteer Fire Department has been arrested after an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

At the request of 23rd District Attorney General Ray Crouch, on May 27, 2015, TBI special agents began investigating Jon Micheal Pace following a theft complaint. At that time, Pace served as treasurer for the Henrietta Volunteer Fire Department in Cheatham County.

During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that between January 2013 and June 2015, Pace fraudulently used the Department’s bank debit card to take approximately $6,584.

The investigation revealed that the theft was initially discovered as the Pleasant View Fire Department prepared to take over the duties of the Henrietta Volunteer Fire Department. The Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury conducted a forensic review of the Henrietta agency in coordination with this investigation.

The Cheatham County Grand Jury returned an indictment on Jan. 3, charging Pace with one count of Theft over $1,000. Agents arrested Pace Friday and booked him into the Cheatham County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

