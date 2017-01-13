DesJarlais, Graves Among Those Voting To Begin Repeal Of Affordable Care Act

Friday, January 13, 2017

Congressman Scott DesJarlais was among those voting on Friday in the House of Representatives for a budget resolution "to begin Obamacare repeal."

He said, “The President’s health care law has failed. Millions initially lost their private insurance plans. Millions more are losing them as state exchanges crumble and employers drop coverage. Premiums and deductibles have skyrocketed, while new taxes and regulations are destroying small businesses and jobs. Obamacare’s price tag is double what its supporters promised, yet 30 million will remain uninsured.

The law even cuts Medicare for seniors. Repealing it is an excellent first step to health care reform, followed by a plan that emphasizes lower costs, greater choice and better care for all Americans.”

Rep. Tom Graves (R-GA-14) also voted for a budget for fiscal year 2017 (S. Con. Res. 3), which unlocks a fast-track procedure known as “reconciliation” that Republicans will use to repeal Obamacare.

“This is a mission to rescue the families caught up in the death spiral that is Obamacare,” said Rep. Graves. “Georgia families are facing double-digit premium increases, fewer – if any – choices and deductibles so high it doesn’t even feel like they have insurance. That’s why we took the first step in repealing Obamacare this week.”

“It’s important to understand that repealing Obamacare doesn’t mean we’re pulling the rug out from under anyone,” Graves continued. “We’re going to get rid of the mandates and tax increases, while putting in place market-based policies that give people affordable choices, including those with pre-existing conditions, such as allowing insurance companies to sell their policies across state lines. Above all, our policies will put families and patients first.”