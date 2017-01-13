U.S. Department Of Agriculture Takes Action To Protect Tennessee Walking Horses

Friday, January 13, 2017

In a move that The Humane Society of the U.S. said "should largely spell the end of the barbaric and gratuitous practice of horse soring, the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday announced the release of its final rule to upgrade Horse Protection Act regulations.

The rule bans the use of stacks, chains and other similar devices and eliminates the industry self-inspection program.

HSUS officials said the group "credits President Barack Obama and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack for taking this important anti-cruelty action."

The HSUS said it "conducted a series of undercover investigations that exposed top trainers in the industry torturing horses to win ribbons at shows and to gain notoriety in the field. Those investigations reminded the American public of the barbarism involved in this narrow segment of the horse show industry. Soringinvolves the intentional infliction of pain – by mechanical or chemical means – on the feet and lower legs of horses to achieve a high-stepping, pain-based gait known as the “big lick” in Tennessee walking horses. Controversy over these practices has resulted in many good people fleeing the sport, crippling attendance at the main events for the industry, and staining Tennessee’s reputation for more than half a century."

Wayne Pacelle, president and CEO of The HSUS, said: “Horse soring is a stain on Tennessee’s reputation, and today’s move by the USDA begins to wipe that stain away. Hurting horses so severely for mere entertainment is disgraceful, and I put this abuse in the same category as dogfighting or cockfighting – practices that betray our humanity and that cannot stand the light of day. We applaud Secretary Vilsack and the Administration for addressing these issues before President Obama departs the Oval Office.”

A set of regulatory changes are contained in the new rule, including: