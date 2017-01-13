 Friday, January 13, 2017 62.4°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


U.S. Department Of Agriculture Takes Action To Protect Tennessee Walking Horses

Friday, January 13, 2017

In a move that The Humane Society of the U.S. said "should largely spell the end of the barbaric and gratuitous practice of horse soring, the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday announced the release of its final rule to upgrade Horse Protection Act regulations.

The rule bans the use of stacks, chains and other similar devices and eliminates the industry self-inspection program.

HSUS officials said the group "credits President Barack Obama and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack for taking this important anti-cruelty action." 

The HSUS said it "conducted a series of undercover investigations that exposed top trainers in the industry torturing horses to win ribbons at shows and to gain notoriety in the field. Those investigations reminded the American public of the barbarism involved in this narrow segment of the horse show industry. Soringinvolves the intentional infliction of pain – by mechanical or chemical means – on the feet and lower legs of horses to achieve a high-stepping, pain-based gait known as the “big lick” in Tennessee walking horses. Controversy over these practices has resulted in many good people fleeing the sport, crippling attendance at the main events for the industry, and staining Tennessee’s reputation for more than half a century."   

Wayne Pacelle, president and CEO of The HSUS, said: “Horse soring is a stain on Tennessee’s reputation, and today’s move by the USDA begins to wipe that stain away. Hurting horses so severely for mere entertainment is disgraceful, and I put this abuse in the same category as dogfighting or cockfighting – practices that betray our humanity and that cannot stand the light of day. We applaud Secretary Vilsack and the Administration for addressing these issues before President Obama departs the Oval Office.”

A set of regulatory changes are contained in the new rule, including:

  • Prohibiting the use of stacked shoes, ankle chains and other “action devices” at competitions on Tennessee walking horses and racking horses.
  • Abolishing the current system of industry policing and in its place implementing a network of independent, third-party inspectors licensed, trained, and overseen by the USDA, at no new cost to the taxpayer.

January 13, 2017

Body Found In Tennessee River On Friday

January 13, 2017

Audio From Commissioner Whitfield Public Meeting On Walker County Financial Situation

January 13, 2017

Coyne Charged After Police Said He Pawned Stolen Table Saw


Chattanooga Police were called on Friday to the Riverpark, at Amnicola Highway near the Naval Reserve Center, concerning human remains which were discovered.   Chattanooga Police were ... (click for more)

(click for more)

Police have charged 18-year-old Tyler Randolph Coyne after he pawned a table saw that had been stolen. Coyne, of 8430 Shadowood Dr., Hixson, was charged with aggravated burglary and two counts ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Body Found In Tennessee River On Friday

Chattanooga Police were called on Friday to the Riverpark, at Amnicola Highway near the Naval Reserve Center, concerning human remains which were discovered.   Chattanooga Police were informed by a local fisherman that a body had been discovered in the Tennessee River. Police were advised that the remains were on the Amnicola Highway bank of the river, near the Riverpark. ... (click for more)

Audio From Commissioner Whitfield Public Meeting On Walker County Financial Situation

(click for more)

Opinion

Soddy Daisy High Desperately Needs A Running Track - And Response

Soddy Daisy High School is the second largest high school in Hamilton County. We have begged for a running track for the past 25 years or more. The fact that the county commissioners want to approve $500,000 for a track at Central is an insult to our students and community as a whole.  I have been told by HCDE board members and Hamilton County Commissioners on many occasions ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The ‘Inmate X’ Tragedy

In early December, a man we’ll call “Inmate X” asked another for a ride in the car, since it was raining. The reply was “No” and “Inmate X” slapped the victim, ending up in the Hamilton County Jail. At his court appearance a week later over the misdemeanor of “simple assault,” a bond of $90,000 was set to assure “Inmate X” would be kept in jail until he had a court-ordered psychiatric ... (click for more)

Sports

Garcia's Pin Lifts Cleveland Wrestlers Past Bradley

CLEVELAND – Bradley and Cleveland have had some classic battles on the wrestling mat in years past, but none have been any better or more exciting than the two so far this season. The Blue Raiders shocked the Bears and the rest of the state on December 10 when they beat the defending state dual and traditional champs in the championship match of the Cleveland Duals by a 34-33, ... (click for more)

Young Helps Tyner Trip Up Walker Valley In OT

Tyner’s Ke Marcus Young, a senior point guard, gets just as much satisfaction from recording an assist with a crisp pass to a teammate as hitting a jump shot or driving layup. For 36 minutes and 28 seconds in a hard-fought game against visiting Walker Valley on Thursday night, Young was scoreless. The smooth-operating, dazzling dribbler and ever-alert Young hit two free ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors