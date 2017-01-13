Coyne Charged After Police Said He Pawned Stolen Table Saw

Police have charged 18-year-old Tyler Randolph Coyne after he pawned a table saw that had been stolen.
Coyne, of 8430 Shadowood Dr., Hixson, was charged with aggravated burglary and two counts of theft over $1,000.
A man who was working on his second home on Sevier Street in Hixson said he noticed on Dec. 8 that some power tools were missing.
A detective later found a table saw at Cash America on Highway 153 with the same serial number as the one stolen.
Coyne was paid $100 for the saw.
Approximate value of the items stolen was listed at $1,200.
The item was pawned on Nov. 26 - nine days before the owner noticed there had been a burglary.