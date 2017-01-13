Coyne Charged After Police Said He Pawned Stolen Table Saw

Friday, January 13, 2017

Police have charged 18-year-old Tyler Randolph Coyne after he pawned a table saw that had been stolen.

Coyne, of 8430 Shadowood Dr., Hixson, was charged with aggravated burglary and two counts of theft over $1,000.

A man who was working on his second home on Sevier Street in Hixson said he noticed on Dec. 8 that some power tools were missing.

A detective later found a table saw at Cash America on Highway 153 with the same serial number as the one stolen.

Coyne was paid $100 for the saw.

Approximate value of the items stolen was listed at $1,200.

The item was pawned on Nov. 26 - nine days before the owner noticed there had been a burglary.