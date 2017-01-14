Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

 Saturday, January 14, 2017 59.2°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

AKERS, MICHAEL CHADWICK 
8345 HERON CIRCLE OOLTEAWH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
ARNOLD, BRANDON DEVON 
2602 OCOEE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
---
BABCOCK, JEREMY RAY 
66 MARBLE TOP RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BANKS, NICKEY DARWAYNE 
2709 CITICO AVE APT M3 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON PAYMENT)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON PAYMENT)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON PAYMENT)
---
BEACH, JONATHAN DEWAYNE 
SAYS HE DOES NOT KNOW ADDRESS ROSSVILLE, 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BIRDSONG, CORDELLIUS LOVETT 
1007 CRUTCHFIELD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 500
---
BLACK, TERRANCE 
105 ST MARKS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY
---
BONNER, EDDIE J 
2101 ROBBINS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
BRYSON, BILLY JOE 
610 MERRIAM ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
BURNETTE, CHRISSY 
112 WILSON ST ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
BUSH, PAMELA KAY 
3330 PINEWOOD AVE APT.

B CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BYRD, TIMOTHY DEWAYNE 
727 E. 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
CALBOUGH, DEBORAH SALEEN 
8264 ELLIE PLAZA HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
CARSON, LEWIS PHILLIP 
1124 CLEVELAND AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PROSTITUTION
---
COMBS, JEREMIAH SCOTT 
7310 STANDIFER GAP ROAD APT 522 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
COMBS, ZACHARY T 
7310 STANDIFER GAP RD. #522 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY
---
CUMMINGS, CHRISTOPHER JOEL 
1908 E 28TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT)
---
DAVIS, ERICA JOANNA 
4809 16TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
DAVIS, KATHRYN MARIE 
900 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
DIXON, JAMES EDWARD 
710 GRAYSVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE FROM CATOOSA CO GA
---
DUCKETT, EDWARD DEWAYNE 
926 ARCADIA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
---
EATON, TANNER FRANKLIN 
3431 SHADOWLAWN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
UNDERAGE DRINKING
---
FAUL, TRAVIS AARON 
489 LEE DR RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
FRENCH, CIANTE LANETTE DE 
3000 CALVIN DR. HOPKINSVILLE, 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
GLADDEN, TAMMY MICHELLE 
3756 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HAMILTON, BRANDY MICHELE 
486 SUTHERLAND ROAD DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
---
HAMILTON, WANDA GAY 
2614 EAST 19TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PROSTITUTION
---
HARKNESS, CALVIN LEVON 
1518 WASHINGTON ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
HARRIS, CARLA LATRECE 
1613 E 17 TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PROSTITUTION
---
HARRIS, MAX HILLMAN 
8739 HAZELTON ROAD NASHVILLE, 37221 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HENLEY, ALESIA ERIN 
2231 GENEVA TRAIL SODDYDAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HERKLEY, BRUCE GREGORY 
1512 SWOPE DR EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED
---
HIGGINS, JASON TRAY 
1156 HWY 28 JASPER, 37347 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
HORNER, BAILEY MICHELLE 
1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD. CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
---
HORTON, SAMUEL LEBRON 
7740 HOLIDAY HILLS CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
CAR JACKING
---
HUFF, AMBER LEE 
11733 BACK VALLEY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
HUMPHERY, JOE JUNIOR 
815 SOUTH WASHINGTON ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
EXCESSIVE MOTOR VEHICLE NOISE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
---
JENKINS, JACOB PAUL 
2245 GREENDALL DR CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JOHNS, THOMAS EAOL 
215 FRAWLEY RD EAST RIDGE, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE FROM CATOOSA CO GA
---
JOHNSON, JOHN C 
927 VINE CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
EXCESSIVE MOTOR VEHICLE NOISE
---
JOHNSON, LISA MAE 
822 MCCALLIE AVE SALVATION ARMY CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
---
JORDAN, ROBERT THOMAS 
2813 CALHOUN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
KERR, JAMES MICHAEL 
912 EAST ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
KOHAGURA, KELSEY MASATOSHI 
94 322 PAUWALA PLACE MILILANI, 96789 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
KYLE, CHARLES ARTHUR 
2452 5TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
LITTLEJOHN, JONATHAN 
HOMELESS , 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
MARTIN, DOMINIQUE NICOLE 
2813 CALHOUN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MELTON, BENNIE WILLIAM 
4203 GRAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MILLSAPS, KEVIN LAMAR 
3514 SALUDA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ADDAULT)
---
MITCHELL, MICHAEL SANTINI 
5602 MAPLE AVE DALLAS, 75232 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
ORMAN, APRIL 
2426 WEST WIND DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
ASSAULT
---
OXFORD, LISA C 
1006 FLOYD DR EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
PARSONS, JAZMA DURIEL 
1118 GROVE ST APT C CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
PEDEN, DENISE 
3559 REFLECTING DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
PICKETT, BRIAN KEITH 
4818 MADONNA AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
POLLARD, PATRICK ALLEN 
3800 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION) 39140
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION) 39140
THEFT OF PROPERTY 39140103
---
PORTER, AQUARNETTA CORNELIA 
1609 MULBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PROSTITUTION
---
PORTER, TAWANDA 
3901 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
RACKLER, DUSTIN LEE 
141 HUSON ST. ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GEORGIA)
---
RAMSEY, ROSS EDWARD 
5676 HWY 41 JASPER, 37347 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PROMOTING MANUFACTURE METH
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMI
---
RAY, ERIC DEWAYNE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
SHAHAN, STEVEN L 
14900 C H MOON TRAIL BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
SISSON, CHAD ALLEN 
102 PILO FIELD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
SMITH, TERRY LEBRON 
11341 BACK VALLEY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
SUMMERVILLE, KYVONDA 
7116 TYNEE CROSSING DR. CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500
---
SUTTLES, DAMEIAN 
113 GOODSPN AVE APT 4 RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
SYDLO, JOSEPH JACOB 
1637 WEST WILSON BLVD MOUNT JULIET, 37122 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (ADDERALL)
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
TARPKIN, OTIS LEBRON 
1024 E.14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
TAYLOR, MICHAEL EDDIE 
3810 FAGUN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON PAYMENT)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON PAYMENT)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON PAYMENT)
---
THOMAS, BOYD GLENN 
514 W GORDON AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
IN TRANSIT GOERGIA PRESIGNED WAIVER PAROLE VIOLATI
---
THOMPSON, CHRISTINE 
1845 PEMPBROOK ROAD HOLLYWOOD, 33020 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
THORNTON, CONNER ADDISON 
488 THORNTON RD LAFAYETTE, 30728 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE FROM WALKER CO GA
---
THURMAN, KEVIN L 
538 BARTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
WATKINS, TEQULA NICOLE 
1715 CITCO AVE CHATTA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
WILKERSON, PRUNELLA CAROL 
4303 CHOCTAW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
WILLIAMS, TAMAKIA NECOLE 
1902 SHARP STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
WILLIAMS, TERRANCE JEREMAL 
7805 BASSWOOD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIHUANA)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION MARIHUAN
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
---
WILLIAMS, VINCENT RAY 
708 DONALDSON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SIMPLE ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FTA/COMPLY ORDER DOME
---
WILSON, MICHAEL 
809 AUBREY AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WILSON, MONTREL DEAUNTE 
1412 ARLINGTON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
---
WINSTON, NATALIE SCOTT 
1621 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL (UNDER AGE)
---
WOLF, JOHN WALTER 
4123 QUINN ADAMS CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
YOUNG, JAMES EDWARD 
2231 JENEVA TRAIL APT H13 SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
YOUNG, PERRY RAY 
121 E. HUNTINGTON RD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

