Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
AKERS, MICHAEL CHADWICK
8345 HERON CIRCLE OOLTEAWH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
ARNOLD, BRANDON DEVON
2602 OCOEE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
---
BABCOCK, JEREMY RAY
66 MARBLE TOP RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BANKS, NICKEY DARWAYNE
2709 CITICO AVE APT M3 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON PAYMENT)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON PAYMENT)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON PAYMENT)
---
BEACH, JONATHAN DEWAYNE
SAYS HE DOES NOT KNOW ADDRESS ROSSVILLE,
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BIRDSONG, CORDELLIUS LOVETT
1007 CRUTCHFIELD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 500
---
BLACK, TERRANCE
105 ST MARKS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY
---
BONNER, EDDIE J
2101 ROBBINS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
BRYSON, BILLY JOE
610 MERRIAM ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
BURNETTE, CHRISSY
112 WILSON ST ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
BUSH, PAMELA KAY
3330 PINEWOOD AVE APT.
B CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BYRD, TIMOTHY DEWAYNE
727 E. 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
CALBOUGH, DEBORAH SALEEN
8264 ELLIE PLAZA HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
CARSON, LEWIS PHILLIP
1124 CLEVELAND AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PROSTITUTION
---
COMBS, JEREMIAH SCOTT
7310 STANDIFER GAP ROAD APT 522 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
COMBS, ZACHARY T
7310 STANDIFER GAP RD. #522 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY
---
CUMMINGS, CHRISTOPHER JOEL
1908 E 28TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT)
---
DAVIS, ERICA JOANNA
4809 16TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
DAVIS, KATHRYN MARIE
900 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
DIXON, JAMES EDWARD
710 GRAYSVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE FROM CATOOSA CO GA
---
DUCKETT, EDWARD DEWAYNE
926 ARCADIA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
---
EATON, TANNER FRANKLIN
3431 SHADOWLAWN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
UNDERAGE DRINKING
---
FAUL, TRAVIS AARON
489 LEE DR RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
FRENCH, CIANTE LANETTE DE
3000 CALVIN DR. HOPKINSVILLE,
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
GLADDEN, TAMMY MICHELLE
3756 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HAMILTON, BRANDY MICHELE
486 SUTHERLAND ROAD DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
---
HAMILTON, WANDA GAY
2614 EAST 19TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PROSTITUTION
---
HARKNESS, CALVIN LEVON
1518 WASHINGTON ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
HARRIS, CARLA LATRECE
1613 E 17 TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PROSTITUTION
---
HARRIS, MAX HILLMAN
8739 HAZELTON ROAD NASHVILLE, 37221
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HENLEY, ALESIA ERIN
2231 GENEVA TRAIL SODDYDAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HERKLEY, BRUCE GREGORY
1512 SWOPE DR EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED
---
HIGGINS, JASON TRAY
1156 HWY 28 JASPER, 37347
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
HORNER, BAILEY MICHELLE
1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD. CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
---
HORTON, SAMUEL LEBRON
7740 HOLIDAY HILLS CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
CAR JACKING
---
HUFF, AMBER LEE
11733 BACK VALLEY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37343
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
HUMPHERY, JOE JUNIOR
815 SOUTH WASHINGTON ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
EXCESSIVE MOTOR VEHICLE NOISE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
---
JENKINS, JACOB PAUL
2245 GREENDALL DR CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JOHNS, THOMAS EAOL
215 FRAWLEY RD EAST RIDGE, 37421
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE FROM CATOOSA CO GA
---
JOHNSON, JOHN C
927 VINE CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
EXCESSIVE MOTOR VEHICLE NOISE
---
JOHNSON, LISA MAE
822 MCCALLIE AVE SALVATION ARMY CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
---
JORDAN, ROBERT THOMAS
2813 CALHOUN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
KERR, JAMES MICHAEL
912 EAST ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
KOHAGURA, KELSEY MASATOSHI
94 322 PAUWALA PLACE MILILANI, 96789
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
KYLE, CHARLES ARTHUR
2452 5TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
LITTLEJOHN, JONATHAN
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
MARTIN, DOMINIQUE NICOLE
2813 CALHOUN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MELTON, BENNIE WILLIAM
4203 GRAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MILLSAPS, KEVIN LAMAR
3514 SALUDA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ADDAULT)
---
MITCHELL, MICHAEL SANTINI
5602 MAPLE AVE DALLAS, 75232
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
ORMAN, APRIL
2426 WEST WIND DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
ASSAULT
---
OXFORD, LISA C
1006 FLOYD DR EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
PARSONS, JAZMA DURIEL
1118 GROVE ST APT C CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
PEDEN, DENISE
3559 REFLECTING DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
PICKETT, BRIAN KEITH
4818 MADONNA AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
POLLARD, PATRICK ALLEN
3800 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION) 39140
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION) 39140
THEFT OF PROPERTY 39140103
---
PORTER, AQUARNETTA CORNELIA
1609 MULBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PROSTITUTION
---
PORTER, TAWANDA
3901 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
RACKLER, DUSTIN LEE
141 HUSON ST. ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GEORGIA)
---
RAMSEY, ROSS EDWARD
5676 HWY 41 JASPER, 37347
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PROMOTING MANUFACTURE METH
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMI
---
RAY, ERIC DEWAYNE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
SHAHAN, STEVEN L
14900 C H MOON TRAIL BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
SISSON, CHAD ALLEN
102 PILO FIELD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
SMITH, TERRY LEBRON
11341 BACK VALLEY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
SUMMERVILLE, KYVONDA
7116 TYNEE CROSSING DR. CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500
---
SUTTLES, DAMEIAN
113 GOODSPN AVE APT 4 RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
SYDLO, JOSEPH JACOB
1637 WEST WILSON BLVD MOUNT JULIET, 37122
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (ADDERALL)
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
TARPKIN, OTIS LEBRON
1024 E.14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
TAYLOR, MICHAEL EDDIE
3810 FAGUN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON PAYMENT)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON PAYMENT)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON PAYMENT)
---
THOMAS, BOYD GLENN
514 W GORDON AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
IN TRANSIT GOERGIA PRESIGNED WAIVER PAROLE VIOLATI
---
THOMPSON, CHRISTINE
1845 PEMPBROOK ROAD HOLLYWOOD, 33020
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
THORNTON, CONNER ADDISON
488 THORNTON RD LAFAYETTE, 30728
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE FROM WALKER CO GA
---
THURMAN, KEVIN L
538 BARTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
WATKINS, TEQULA NICOLE
1715 CITCO AVE CHATTA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
WILKERSON, PRUNELLA CAROL
4303 CHOCTAW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
WILLIAMS, TAMAKIA NECOLE
1902 SHARP STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
WILLIAMS, TERRANCE JEREMAL
7805 BASSWOOD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIHUANA)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION MARIHUAN
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
---
WILLIAMS, VINCENT RAY
708 DONALDSON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SIMPLE ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FTA/COMPLY ORDER DOME
---
WILSON, MICHAEL
809 AUBREY AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WILSON, MONTREL DEAUNTE
1412 ARLINGTON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
---
WINSTON, NATALIE SCOTT
1621 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL (UNDER AGE)
---
WOLF, JOHN WALTER
4123 QUINN ADAMS CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
YOUNG, JAMES EDWARD
2231 JENEVA TRAIL APT H13 SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
YOUNG, PERRY RAY
121 E. HUNTINGTON RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
