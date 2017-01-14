Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Saturday, January 14, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

AKERS, MICHAEL CHADWICK

8345 HERON CIRCLE OOLTEAWH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

ARNOLD, BRANDON DEVON

2602 OCOEE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

---

BABCOCK, JEREMY RAY

66 MARBLE TOP RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BANKS, NICKEY DARWAYNE

2709 CITICO AVE APT M3 CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON PAYMENT)

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON PAYMENT)

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON PAYMENT)

---

BEACH, JONATHAN DEWAYNE

SAYS HE DOES NOT KNOW ADDRESS ROSSVILLE,

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BIRDSONG, CORDELLIUS LOVETT

1007 CRUTCHFIELD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 500

---

BLACK, TERRANCE

105 ST MARKS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

BURGLARY

---

BONNER, EDDIE J

2101 ROBBINS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

BRYSON, BILLY JOE

610 MERRIAM ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

BURNETTE, CHRISSY

112 WILSON ST ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

BUSH, PAMELA KAY

3330 PINEWOOD AVE APT.

B CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---BYRD, TIMOTHY DEWAYNE727 E. 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---CALBOUGH, DEBORAH SALEEN8264 ELLIE PLAZA HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---CARSON, LEWIS PHILLIP1124 CLEVELAND AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPROSTITUTION---COMBS, JEREMIAH SCOTT7310 STANDIFER GAP ROAD APT 522 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---COMBS, ZACHARY T7310 STANDIFER GAP RD. #522 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYBURGLARY---CUMMINGS, CHRISTOPHER JOEL1908 E 28TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENVIOLATION OF PROBATION (LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT)---DAVIS, ERICA JOANNA4809 16TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---DAVIS, KATHRYN MARIE900 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---DIXON, JAMES EDWARD710 GRAYSVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE FROM CATOOSA CO GA---DUCKETT, EDWARD DEWAYNE926 ARCADIA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA---EATON, TANNER FRANKLIN3431 SHADOWLAWN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: UTCPUBLIC INTOXICATIONUNDERAGE DRINKING---FAUL, TRAVIS AARON489 LEE DR RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDISORDERLY CONDUCTDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---FRENCH, CIANTE LANETTE DE3000 CALVIN DR. HOPKINSVILLE,Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---GLADDEN, TAMMY MICHELLE3756 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---HAMILTON, BRANDY MICHELE486 SUTHERLAND ROAD DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL SIMULATION---HAMILTON, WANDA GAY2614 EAST 19TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPROSTITUTION---HARKNESS, CALVIN LEVON1518 WASHINGTON ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---HARRIS, CARLA LATRECE1613 E 17 TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPROSTITUTION---HARRIS, MAX HILLMAN8739 HAZELTON ROAD NASHVILLE, 37221Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: UTCCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---HENLEY, ALESIA ERIN2231 GENEVA TRAIL SODDYDAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---HERKLEY, BRUCE GREGORY1512 SWOPE DR EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON SUSPENDED---HIGGINS, JASON TRAY1156 HWY 28 JASPER, 37347Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---HORNER, BAILEY MICHELLE1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD. CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE---HORTON, SAMUEL LEBRON7740 HOLIDAY HILLS CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDCAR JACKING---HUFF, AMBER LEE11733 BACK VALLEY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37343Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---HUMPHERY, JOE JUNIOR815 SOUTH WASHINGTON ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALECONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEEXCESSIVE MOTOR VEHICLE NOISEREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLETAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE---JENKINS, JACOB PAUL2245 GREENDALL DR CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---JOHNS, THOMAS EAOL215 FRAWLEY RD EAST RIDGE, 37421Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE FROM CATOOSA CO GA---JOHNSON, JOHN C927 VINE CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: UTCDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSEXCESSIVE MOTOR VEHICLE NOISE---JOHNSON, LISA MAE822 MCCALLIE AVE SALVATION ARMY CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY---JORDAN, ROBERT THOMAS2813 CALHOUN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---KERR, JAMES MICHAEL912 EAST ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---KOHAGURA, KELSEY MASATOSHI94 322 PAUWALA PLACE MILILANI, 96789Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---KYLE, CHARLES ARTHUR2452 5TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---LITTLEJOHN, JONATHANHOMELESS ,Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDISORDERLY CONDUCT---MARTIN, DOMINIQUE NICOLE2813 CALHOUN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MELTON, BENNIE WILLIAM4203 GRAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---MILLSAPS, KEVIN LAMAR3514 SALUDA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ADDAULT)---MITCHELL, MICHAEL SANTINI5602 MAPLE AVE DALLAS, 75232Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL SIMULATIONCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---ORMAN, APRIL2426 WEST WIND DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDISORDERLY CONDUCTASSAULTASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSASSAULT---OXFORD, LISA C1006 FLOYD DR EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)---PARSONS, JAZMA DURIEL1118 GROVE ST APT C CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---PEDEN, DENISE3559 REFLECTING DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---PICKETT, BRIAN KEITH4818 MADONNA AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---POLLARD, PATRICK ALLEN3800 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION) 39140AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION) 39140THEFT OF PROPERTY 39140103---PORTER, AQUARNETTA CORNELIA1609 MULBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPROSTITUTION---PORTER, TAWANDA3901 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT---RACKLER, DUSTIN LEE141 HUSON ST. ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GEORGIA)---RAMSEY, ROSS EDWARD5676 HWY 41 JASPER, 37347Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PROMOTING MANUFACTURE METHVIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMI---RAY, ERIC DEWAYNEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt. Housing AuthorityCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---SHAHAN, STEVEN L14900 C H MOON TRAIL BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---SISSON, CHAD ALLEN102 PILO FIELD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---SMITH, TERRY LEBRON11341 BACK VALLEY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---SUMMERVILLE, KYVONDA7116 TYNEE CROSSING DR. CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500---SUTTLES, DAMEIAN113 GOODSPN AVE APT 4 RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEARREGISTRATION, EXPIREDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---SYDLO, JOSEPH JACOB1637 WEST WILSON BLVD MOUNT JULIET, 37122Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: UTCCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (ADDERALL)SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANAPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---TARPKIN, OTIS LEBRON1024 E.14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---TAYLOR, MICHAEL EDDIE3810 FAGUN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURT (NON PAYMENT)CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON PAYMENT)CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON PAYMENT)---THOMAS, BOYD GLENN514 W GORDON AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyIN TRANSIT GOERGIA PRESIGNED WAIVER PAROLE VIOLATI---THOMPSON, CHRISTINE1845 PEMPBROOK ROAD HOLLYWOOD, 33020Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IICRIMINAL IMPERSONATION---THORNTON, CONNER ADDISON488 THORNTON RD LAFAYETTE, 30728Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE FROM WALKER CO GA---THURMAN, KEVIN L538 BARTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---WATKINS, TEQULA NICOLE1715 CITCO AVE CHATTA, 37404Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDISORDERLY CONDUCT---WILKERSON, PRUNELLA CAROL4303 CHOCTAW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTY---WILLIAMS, TAMAKIA NECOLE1902 SHARP STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENT---WILLIAMS, TERRANCE JEREMAL7805 BASSWOOD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FORVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIHUANA)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION MARIHUANVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)---WILLIAMS, VINCENT RAY708 DONALDSON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeSIMPLE ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FTA/COMPLY ORDER DOME---WILSON, MICHAEL809 AUBREY AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WILSON, MONTREL DEAUNTE1412 ARLINGTON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE---WINSTON, NATALIE SCOTT1621 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: UTCPOSSESSION OF ALCOHOL (UNDER AGE)---WOLF, JOHN WALTER4123 QUINN ADAMS CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 66 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---YOUNG, JAMES EDWARD2231 JENEVA TRAIL APT H13 SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---YOUNG, PERRY RAY121 E. HUNTINGTON RD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

Here are the mug shots:

ARNOLD, BRANDON DEVON

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 09/24/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA BABCOCK, JEREMY RAY

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 06/10/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BANKS, NICKEY DARWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 01/13/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON PAYMENT)

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON PAYMENT)

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON PAYMENT) BEACH, JONATHAN DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 07/12/1990

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BIRDSONG, CORDELLIUS LOVETT

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 11/21/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 500 BONNER, EDDIE J

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 05/29/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR BUSH, PAMELA KAY

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 03/15/1961

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BYRD, TIMOTHY DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 11/19/1957

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION CARSON, LEWIS PHILLIP

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 12/26/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2017

Charge(s):

PROSTITUTION CUMMINGS, CHRISTOPHER JOEL

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 12/27/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT)

DAVIS, ERICA JOANNA

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 05/15/1984

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE DAVIS, KATHRYN MARIE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 11/16/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2017

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA DIXON, JAMES EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 12/25/1978

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE FROM CATOOSA CO GA DUCKETT, EDWARD DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 08/05/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA EATON, TANNER FRANKLIN

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 10/08/1996

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

UNDERAGE DRINKING FRENCH, CIANTE LANETTE DE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 07/16/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR GLADDEN, TAMMY MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 05/07/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HAMILTON, BRANDY MICHELE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 03/15/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL SIMULATION HAMILTON, WANDA GAY

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 06/18/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2017

Charge(s):

PROSTITUTION HARKNESS, CALVIN LEVON

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 03/01/1957

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

HARRIS, CARLA LATRECE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 02/04/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2017

Charge(s):

PROSTITUTION HARRIS, MAX HILLMAN

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 11/10/1996

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2017

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HENLEY, ALESIA ERIN

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 02/01/1997

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HERKLEY, BRUCE GREGORY

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 05/04/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED HIGGINS, JASON TRAY

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 02/16/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) HORNER, BAILEY MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 01/09/1997

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE HORTON, SAMUEL LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 06/19/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

CAR JACKING HUMPHERY, JOE JUNIOR

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 10/30/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

EXCESSIVE MOTOR VEHICLE NOISE

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE JOHNS, THOMAS EAOL

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 02/27/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE FROM CATOOSA CO GA JOHNSON, JOHN C

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 09/13/1995

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

EXCESSIVE MOTOR VEHICLE NOISE

JOHNSON, LISA MAE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 02/27/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2017

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY KERR, JAMES MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 03/22/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE KYLE, CHARLES ARTHUR

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 03/08/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR LITTLEJOHN, JONATHAN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 05/14/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2017

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT MELTON, BENNIE WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 01/29/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR MILLSAPS, KEVIN LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 07/21/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ADDAULT) ORMAN, APRIL

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 03/31/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2017

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

ASSAULT OXFORD, LISA C

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 05/01/1970

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) PARSONS, JAZMA DURIEL

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 07/31/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT PEDEN, DENISE

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 09/10/1959

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PORTER, AQUARNETTA CORNELIA

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 11/08/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2017

Charge(s):

PROSTITUTION PORTER, TAWANDA

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 08/24/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2017

Charge(s):

ASSAULT RACKLER, DUSTIN LEE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 06/11/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GEORGIA) RAMSEY, ROSS EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 07/04/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PROMOTING MANUFACTURE METH

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMI SHAHAN, STEVEN L

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 11/07/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE SISSON, CHAD ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 01/17/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) SMITH, TERRY LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 11/23/1964

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE SUMMERVILLE, KYVONDA

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 08/13/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500 SUTTLES, DAMEIAN

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 06/26/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY SYDLO, JOSEPH JACOB

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 06/28/1996

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2017

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (ADDERALL)

SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TARPKIN, OTIS LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 12/26/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE THOMAS, BOYD GLENN

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 03/25/1960

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2017

Charge(s):

IN TRANSIT GOERGIA PRESIGNED WAIVER PAROLE VIOLATI THORNTON, CONNER ADDISON

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 07/24/1997

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE FROM WALKER CO GA WATKINS, TEQULA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 09/25/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2017

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT WILKERSON, PRUNELLA CAROL

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 07/07/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2017

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY WILLIAMS, TAMAKIA NECOLE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 02/25/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT WILLIAMS, TERRANCE JEREMAL

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/25/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIHUANA)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION MARIHUAN

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT) WILSON, MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/28/1992

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILSON, MONTREL DEAUNTE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 05/26/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE WINSTON, NATALIE SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 02/16/1997

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL (UNDER AGE)