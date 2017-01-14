Cleveland, Tn., Man Caught In Child Sex Sting Sentenced To 15 Years In Federal Prison

Saturday, January 14, 2017

A Cleveland, Tn., man who was caught in a child sex sting in early February 2016 has been sentenced to serve 15 years in federal prison.

Michael Shane Wyatt, 43, appeared before Judge Travis McDonough.

He was convicted earlier after a trial in Federal Court.

During the sting, TBI agents posed as underage girls who offered sex online.

An undercover agent posing as a 14-year-old girl responded to an ad from Wyatt seeking a "young, petite" female for sex.

The agent arranged to meet with Wyatt in Chattanooga.

Wyatt was arrested when he arrived at the designated location.