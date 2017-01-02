 Monday, January 2, 2017 49.8°F   fog   Fog

City Police Officer Brock Charged With Domestic Assault By Signal Mountain Police

Monday, January 2, 2017

Chattanooga Police Officer Charles Andrew Brock has turned himself into the Hamilton County Jail on a warrant issued by the Signal Mountain Police Department for an incident which occurred on Christmas Day.

Officer Brock was charged with domestic assault following an investigation by the Signal Mountain Police Department.

Officer Brock is an eight-year veteran of the department and was assigned to the Neighborhood Policing Division, Baker Sector. 

He is currently on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Officials said, "The Chattanooga Police Department would like to acknowledge the professionalism of the Signal Mountain PD during their investigation of this incident."


City Police Officer Brock Charged With Domestic Assault By Signal Mountain Police

