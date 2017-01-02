Father Admits Choking Daughter After She Posted Nude Photos On Snapchat

Monday, January 2, 2017

A father admitted choking his daughter after she posted nude photos of herself on Snapchat.

Christian Amason, 45, is charged with child neglect.

County deputies met with the teenage daughter at the Mapco on North Hickory Valley Road.

She said she and her mother first argued about the pictures, and her mother started to spank her.

The girl said her father then got involved, hitting her and then choking her after grabbing her by the throat.

The girl then called her sister to come pick her up.

Adamson said he lost control after finding out about the nude pictures.