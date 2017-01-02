Dezmon Walker, 27, Shot On Monday, Then Arrested For Filing A False Police Report

Monday, January 2, 2017

Dezmon Walker, 27, was shot Monday afternoon, then arrested later.

The Chattanooga Police Department responded at 2 p.m. to reports of a person shot who had arrived at a local hospital. Walker, the victim, arrived at the hospital via a personally-owned vehicle. He was suffering from a gunshot wound and had non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators were able to determine that the shooting possibly occurred on the 2500 block of Judson Lane. Walker initially cooperated with police; however, he changed his story on several occasions while explaining the sequence of events which resulted in him being shot.

The suspect description is unknown at this time due to the Walker's attempts to mislead police. Walker was released from the hospital and was subsequently transported to the Hamilton County Jail. He was charged with filing a false police report.



Members of the Violent Crimes Bureau are actively investigating the incident to determine the facts surrounding the Walker's injuries.



Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525. The investigation is ongoing.





