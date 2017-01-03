 Tuesday, January 3, 2017 57.7°F   overcast   Overcast

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Tuesday, January 3, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

Here are the mug shots:

BREWER, GREGORY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 12/16/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
BROWN, PAUL A
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 02/14/1956
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BRUNO, SCOTT JON
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 08/23/1970
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT (POSSESSION OF ATV)
COLE, STACIE FROST
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 04/09/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
COTHRON, BRUCE SAMUEL
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 10/16/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
COX, BRANDON D
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/07/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • SPEEDING
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DOLLMONT, ALEXIS
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/14/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT-SIMPLE
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ECTOR, TONYA LASHAN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 12/21/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
FAIRBANKS, NATHANIAL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/29/1997
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
GAY, TYLER JORDAN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/17/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

GHOLSTON, WILLIE PAUL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/04/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICEN
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON SUSPENDED)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
GREEN, FELICIA SHAWNTA
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/19/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
GREENE, LISA MARCHELE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 06/30/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
HITCHCOCK, EDDIE TIRRELL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/20/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
JORDAN, MELISSA ANN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 08/30/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )
MALLETT, JOSHUA MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/14/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MALONE, JUSTIN COREY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/22/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
MILLER, KIESHA NAISHA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/21/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500
MILLS, PAUL EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 11/14/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
MILLSAPS, WILLIAM KENNETH
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/09/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAUL

MITCHELL, WENDELL LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 02/18/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
NIX, GUY ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 08/10/1952
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • RAPE
OSBURN, VICTORIA ROSE LEE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 09/11/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
OTTO, MICHAEL CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 06/17/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
PANTAGES, MICHAEL DAMIAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/18/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
PIERCE, CHERYL SUE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 01/22/1965
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA)
PURYEAR, STARYA JAMESE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/07/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC VANDALISM UNDER $500
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
SABEC, CHARLES LEE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/08/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
SANTANA, JOSHUA ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 11/07/1997
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STEWART, SCOTT ERIC
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/11/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

WAGGONER, CODY LEE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/11/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WALKER, DEZMON QUINTEL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/23/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • FALSE REPORTS
WILKERSON, PRUNELLA CAROL
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 07/07/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT


