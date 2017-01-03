Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Tuesday, January 3, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

BEARDEN, DUSTIN FRANKLIN

128 MORNINGSIDE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37343

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

Here are the mug shots:

BREWER, GREGORY DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 12/16/1972

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) BROWN, PAUL A

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 02/14/1956

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BRUNO, SCOTT JON

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 08/23/1970

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT (POSSESSION OF ATV) COLE, STACIE FROST

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 04/09/1973

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2017

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF COTHRON, BRUCE SAMUEL

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 10/16/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2017

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT COX, BRANDON D

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 02/07/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2017

Charge(s):

POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

SPEEDING

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA DOLLMONT, ALEXIS

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 12/14/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2017

Charge(s):

ASSAULT-SIMPLE

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ECTOR, TONYA LASHAN

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 12/21/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING FAIRBANKS, NATHANIAL

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 07/29/1997

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE GAY, TYLER JORDAN

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 07/17/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

GHOLSTON, WILLIE PAUL

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 07/04/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICEN

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON SUSPENDED)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR) GREEN, FELICIA SHAWNTA

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 03/19/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2017

Charge(s):

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY GREENE, LISA MARCHELE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 06/30/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HITCHCOCK, EDDIE TIRRELL

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 01/20/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES JORDAN, MELISSA ANN

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 08/30/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY ) MALLETT, JOSHUA MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 05/14/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT MALONE, JUSTIN COREY

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 03/22/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) MILLER, KIESHA NAISHA

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 12/21/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500 MILLS, PAUL EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 11/14/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) MILLSAPS, WILLIAM KENNETH

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 11/09/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAUL

MITCHELL, WENDELL LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 02/18/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY NIX, GUY ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 08/10/1952

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2017

Charge(s):

RAPE OSBURN, VICTORIA ROSE LEE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 09/11/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2017

Charge(s):

ASSAULT OTTO, MICHAEL CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 06/17/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY PANTAGES, MICHAEL DAMIAN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 03/18/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) PIERCE, CHERYL SUE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 01/22/1965

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA) PURYEAR, STARYA JAMESE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 04/07/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC VANDALISM UNDER $500

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF SABEC, CHARLES LEE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 01/08/1991

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR SANTANA, JOSHUA ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 11/07/1997

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STEWART, SCOTT ERIC

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/11/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)