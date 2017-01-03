Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
BEARDEN, DUSTIN FRANKLIN
128 MORNINGSIDE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37343
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BREWER, GREGORY DEWAYNE
1005 MOSS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
BROWN, PAUL A
6029 WATERLEVEL HWY SE.
CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BRUNO, SCOTT JON
1325 MICHAEL LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
THEFT (POSSESSION OF ATV)
COLE, STACIE FROST
904 WEST 6TH STREET CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
COTHRON, BRUCE SAMUEL
1201 CHEROKEE TR CHATTANOOGA, 37757
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
COX, BRANDON D
611 VALLEY BRIDGE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
SPEEDING
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DOLLMONT, ALEXIS
3805 MARK TWAIN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT-SIMPLE
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ECTOR, TONYA LASHAN
4000 FAGAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
FAIRBANKS, NATHANIAL
1346 GUNBARREL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
GAY, TYLER JORDAN
8115 PIER POINT DR HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GHOLSTON, WILLIE PAUL
606 SHANNON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICEN
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON SUSPENDED)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
GOINS, BRANDEN LEE
4109 WOODLAND DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II OXYCODONE
SEXUAL BATTERY
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ASSAULT ON A MEDICAL PROVIDER
GREEN, FELICIA SHAWNTA
3310 DELONG ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
GREENE, LISA MARCHELE
280 BRIAR RORD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HAMILTON, WILLIAM DAVID
2015 VINE STREET CHATTANOOGQA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HITCHCOCK, EDDIE TIRRELL
109 ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
JORDAN, MELISSA ANN
727 EASTRIDGE STREET EASTRIDGE,
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )
LEFFEW, THOMAS REED
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
LINDSEY, BRANDON EUGENE
2429 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MALLETT, JOSHUA MICHAEL
9168 SEDMAN RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MALONE, JUSTIN COREY
16 WOODARD CIRCLE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
MILLER, KIESHA NAISHA
3505 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500
MILLS, PAUL EUGENE
104 NORTH LARCHMONT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
MILLSAPS, WILLIAM KENNETH
9120 HARRISON BAY ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAUL
MITCHELL, WENDELL LAMONT
611 WEST 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
NIX, GUY ROBERT
823 WHITEHALL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RAPE
OSBURN, VICTORIA ROSE LEE
2324 MARCO CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
OTTO, MICHAEL CHARLES
6245 DRY CANYON LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
PANTAGES, MICHAEL DAMIAN
4238 EVERETT LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
PENDERGRASS, JIMI PAGE
102 D HARDING ROAD RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
SIMPLE ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
PIERCE, CHERYL SUE
3820 THRUSHWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37315
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA)
PURYEAR, STARYA JAMESE
1701 MULBERRY ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 374045139
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC VANDALISM UNDER $500
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
SABEC, CHARLES LEE
46 TEMPLIN HILL LANE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR
SANTANA, JOSHUA ALEXANDER
4142 AUBURN HILLS DR. OOLTEWAH, 37321
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STEWART, SCOTT ERIC
3618 CHEROKEE AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
WAGGONER, CODY LEE
813 BITSY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WALKER, DEZMON QUINTEL
1707 SOUTH GREENWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FALSE REPORTS
WILKERSON, PRUNELLA CAROL
4303 CHOCTAW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Here are the mug shots:
