 Tuesday, January 3, 2017 60.8°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Catoosa County Arrest Report For Dec. 23-29

Tuesday, January 3, 2017
Click here for the Catoosa County arrest report for Dec. 23-Dec. 29.

January 3, 2017

Catoosa County Arrest Report For Dec. 23-29

January 3, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

January 2, 2017

Father Admits Choking Daughter After She Posted Nude Photos On Snapchat


Click  here  for the Catoosa County arrest report for Dec. 23-Dec. 29. (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: BEARDEN, DUSTIN FRANKLIN  128 MORNINGSIDE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37343  Age at Arrest: 34 years old Arresting Agency: ... (click for more)

A father admitted choking his daughter after she posted nude photos of herself on Snapchat. Christian Amason, 45, is charged with child neglect. County deputies met with the teenage ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Catoosa County Arrest Report For Dec. 23-29

Click  here  for the Catoosa County arrest report for Dec. 23-Dec. 29. (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: BEARDEN, DUSTIN FRANKLIN  128 MORNINGSIDE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37343  Age at Arrest: 34 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT --- BREWER, GREGORY DEWAYNE  1005 MOSS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411  Age at Arrest: 44 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County FUGITIVE ... (click for more)

Opinion

A New Year’s Gift

I woke up this morning and was handed a brand new and clean ledger to start the new year God had allowed me.  The old sheets were crumpled and smudged by my efforts to erase or correct my errors, to underline my successes and to audit the losses and gains of my past efforts.   But somehow I couldn’t just close up and throw away the old one.  Too many memories were ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Blue States & ‘Us’

During my morning reading on New Year’s Day it seemed that everywhere I looked there were three stories that have gone viral. Anything that goes viral interests me because it is a wonderful way to judge what people want to read, what makes a story popular, and why the major search engines gobble this stuff up. I want to warn my liberal friends, most Democrats, and those who voted ... (click for more)

Sports

Oklahoma State WIns Southern Scuffle

Oklahoma State claimed four champions and set a Southern Scuffle record for points (198) on the way to its first Scuffle title Monday at McKenzie Arena. While Penn State is the defending NCAA champion, the Cowboys will give the Nittany Lions a battle for wrestling's supremancy in St. Louis in March. Note: Penn State was not able to attend this year's Scuffle due to a scheduling ... (click for more)

UTC Men Falter at UNCG 73-68

-The Chattanooga Mocs dropped a 73-68 loss at UNCG Monday night despite an 18-point, 11-rebound and three-block night from senior Justin Tuoyo. Francis Alonso led the Spartans with 26, 22 in the second half.   UTC had a 12-point lead late in the first half before two Marvin Smith three-pointers sent the Spartans with momentum into the break down 38-32. Back-to-back Tuoyo ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors