Lacey-Young Charged In East Ridge Kidnapping Case

Tuesday, January 3, 2017
Jay Devon Lacey-Young
Jay Devon Lacey-Young

East Ridge Police have arrested 20-year-old Jay Devon Lacey-Young after being summoned to an apartment and seeing him holding a gun on a female.

Lacey-Young is charged with aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, tampering with evidence, and theft under $500.

In the incident on Friday just before midnight, officers were dispatched to 406 Alice Dr. on a domestic assault call. A woman inside texted her mother and sister to summon police, saying she felt Lacey-Young was going to "put hands on her."

The woman told her sister that Lacey-Young had hit her and stolen her phone.

An officer, looking through a front window, saw Lacey-Young kneeling in the living room with a phone in one hand and a gun in the other.

Other officers were then called for backup.

Police said Lacey-Young opened the front door, then he went back inside and forced the woman upstairs.

Lacey-Young eventually agreed to give himself up. The gun was found in the attic.

Tyrus Birt was also at the residence, but he was not charged.

 


January 3, 2017

