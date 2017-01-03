Man Who Served Time For Vehicular Homicide Arrested Once Again

Tuesday, January 3, 2017

A Red Bank man, who has had numerous arrests after serving an eight-year prison term for vehicular homicide, has been taken to jail once again.

Steven Tyler Frizzell, 30, of 1107 Lullwater Road, faces several new drug charges after a traffic arrest.

Frizzell earlier pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide in the May 28, 2007, death of 72-year-old Robert T. Frizzell.

A city police officer said he was by the roadway in a known high-crime area when a green truck came up behind his marked patrol car.

The officer said it appeared that the truck was going to strike the patrol car, but the driver veered away just before hitting it.

He began following the truck and stopped it in the 1700 block of Dallas Lake Road.

It was found that Amie Parker Reeves was a passenger in the vehicle.

The officer found that Frizzell was wanted by Hamilton County and Ms. Reeves by Red Bank.

The officer found drug paraphernalia and drugs in the truck.





