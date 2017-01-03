Carjacking Victim Says Travis Ashley Grabbed Him, Then Charles Ashley Beat Him With A Log

Tuesday, January 3, 2017

A man who said he was carjacked by two brothers said Travis Ashley grabbed him from behind and jerked him out of his truck. He said Charles Ashley then began hitting him in the face and head with a log.

Joshua Redden said the incident happened in November on Mowbray Mountain.

Charles Ashley has been arrested on carjacking and aggravated assault charges. Travis Ashley is still at large.

Redden said Charles Ashley had called him and asked that he meet him at AAA Auto Salvage in Soddy Daisy. He said Charles Ashley asked him to follow him up Mowbray Mountain.

Redden said he had to make another stop, but when he drove up the mountain he saw the brothers attaching a tow strap to a car.

He said he was grabbed and beaten after stopping where the brothers were fixing the strap.

Redden said he was nearly knocked out.

He said Charles Ashley left in his red Jeep.

The Jeep was found abandoned on Nov. 12 at the end of Reynolds Road. A wild fire had been started nearby.

Authorities said the Jeep was in a location where it could not be towed.