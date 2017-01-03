 Tuesday, January 3, 2017 62.6°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Congressman Chuck Fleischmann Sworn In To 115th Congress

Tuesday, January 3, 2017

Congressman Chuck Fleischmann was sworn in to the 115th Congress as the Representative for the Third District of Tennessee on Tuesday. After taking the oath of office on the House floor, Mr. Fleischmann made the following statement:

“It is an incredible honor and privilege to serve in the 115th Congress. This new Congress gives us the opportunity for responsible, conservative solutions for hard-working Americans. I look forward to continuing my service to the wonderful Third District, the State of Tennessee and our great nation.”



January 3, 2017

Goins Charged After Fighting With EMTs, Grabbing Female EMT In Private Area

January 3, 2017

Carjacking Victim Says Travis Ashley Grabbed Him, Then Charles Ashley Beat Him With A Log


Goins Charged After Fighting With EMTs, Grabbing Female EMT In Private Area

Branden Lee Goins has been charged after police said he fought with medics taking him to the hospital after a drug overdose and then grabbing the private area of a female EMT. Goins, 22, of 4109 Woodland Dr., Ooltewah, is charged with assault on a medical provider and sexual battery in addition to drug counts. An officer said on New Year's Day he went to 7408 Bonny Oaks Dr. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Wanted - An Independent Audit Of Walker County Financials And Personnel

As a citizen of Walker County, Georgia, I urge current Commissioner Whitfield to formally request an audit of county records-financial, including personnel and their expense reports.  It's clear that the transition has not been “above board”, and it's these actions that speak to a louder issue with the past leadership and the example that we are seeing in today’s news is most ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Blue States & ‘Us’

During my morning reading on New Year’s Day it seemed that everywhere I looked there were three stories that have gone viral. Anything that goes viral interests me because it is a wonderful way to judge what people want to read, what makes a story popular, and why the major search engines gobble this stuff up. I want to warn my liberal friends, most Democrats, and those who voted ... (click for more)

Sports

U.S. Men's National Soccer Team To Play Jamaica At Finley Stadium On Feb. 3; CFC To Face Atlanta United

Next month, the US Soccer world will turn its eyes to the Scenic City as earlier Tuesday, Chattanooga Football Club, Finley Stadium and Chattanooga Sports Committee announced two events to take place in February. First, the US Men's National Team will play a friendly against Jamaica in Finley Stadium on Friday, Feb. 3, at 7 p.m. The US Men's team has never played in Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Tennessee OC DeBord Leaving For Same Job At Indiana

(Story will be updated) Mike DeBord, offensive coordinator at Tennessee since 2015, is leaving the Vols’ football program for the same position at Indiana University. DeBord was hired as the Vols’ OC and quarterbacks coach in February 2015 and is a 30-year coaching veteran. In two years directing Tennessee’s offense, the Vols have posted identical 9-4 records and ... (click for more)


