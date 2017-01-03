Congressman Chuck Fleischmann Sworn In To 115th Congress

Tuesday, January 3, 2017

Congressman Chuck Fleischmann was sworn in to the 115th Congress as the Representative for the Third District of Tennessee on Tuesday. After taking the oath of office on the House floor, Mr. Fleischmann made the following statement:

“It is an incredible honor and privilege to serve in the 115th Congress. This new Congress gives us the opportunity for responsible, conservative solutions for hard-working Americans. I look forward to continuing my service to the wonderful Third District, the State of Tennessee and our great nation.”

