Tuesday, January 3, 2017

The city is applying for a $1 million grant to move a sewer that runs down the middle of the Harriet Tubman site, officials said.

The city acquired the former housing project early in the administration of Mayor Andy Berke with plans to develop the site.

Maura Sullivan, city chief operating officer, said the sewer is an impediment to development of the site in East Chattanooga.

The sewer is very old and is deteriorating, she said.

She said there will be a 50/50 city match.