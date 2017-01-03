 Tuesday, January 3, 2017 62.6°F   overcast   Overcast

Grohn Questions City Attorney's Use Of Law Firm Involving A Former Law Partner

Tuesday, January 3, 2017
City Councilman Larry Grohn on Tuesday raised issues about City Attorney Wade Hinton using a law firm involving one of his former law partners.
 
The City Council on Tuesday night was to consider a resolution to add the law firm of Frost Brown Todd LLC and Bradley Arant Bolt Cummings LLP for legal services from July 1, 2016  through June 30.

Councilman Grohn said, "Todd Presnell was a member, and a partner, in the firm Miller and Martin until June 5, 2012. City Attorne Hinton worked at Miller & Martin at the same time as Mr. Presnell."

Chairman Moses Freeman said Councilman Grohn asked a host of questions about the issue at a private meeting with attorney Hinton earlier Tuesday.

He said, "I don't want to hear it again."

Chairman Freeman said the councilman, if he chooses, could file an ethics complaint against attorney Hinton.

Attorney Hinton said the amount of the business with the firm was below $25,000, but the city purchasing office recommended that the matter still go before the City Council.

Councilman Grohn said, "Mr. Hinton engaged the firm of Bradley Arant Boult Cummings, LLP (Bradley) from Nashville to render a legal finding, I believe, on issues concerning open records requests and atty-client privilege. The city attorney did this even though he had 16 firms from which he could have sought a ruling. He also could have taken advantage of the free resources of MTAS, the state of Tennessee open records and ethics office and the Nashville Open Records Council.

"Since the firm has not included in the original list, Mr. Hinton claims the city purchasing dept. requested he add this firm to the list on the resolution.

"These are my questions.
1) Concerning the above information. Why did Mr. Hinton deem it necessary to contract the services of Bradley?
2) What was the particular issue for which Bradley was contracted?
3) What was the City Atty's question? What was the written ruling delivered to the city attorney?
4) Does the city attorneyhave any friend or former colleague who is a member of the Bradley firm?
5) Was Todd Presnell the attorney ( or part of the team) which rendered the legal finding?
6) When was the firm of Bradley used by the city attorney?
7) What was the invoice number and the amount paid for their services?
8) Why did the city attorneybelieve he did not have informed the City Council of any possible conflict of interest?
9) Why would Chattanooga's Chief Ethics officer deem it not important to openly disclose any relationship which could be remotely seen as a conflict of interest?
10) Was he city attorney "shopping around" to obtain a legal finding to suit a particular interest?


FYI, the firm of Frost, Brown and Todd, LLC was already listed on the original resolution under the name CivicPoint Frost, Brown and Todd).

The rest of the story  actually goes even deeper in regards to open records requests and the violation of city and state ethics policies.

