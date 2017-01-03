 Tuesday, January 3, 2017 62.1°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

City Police To Have Fixed Locations For Capturing License Tag Numbers

Tuesday, January 3, 2017

Police Chief Fred Fletcher said city officers now use mobile cameras for capturing license tag numbers and will be going to fixed cameras as well.

He said the cameras would be placed at ingress and egress points in high-crime areas.

The purpose, he said, "is to catch the bad guys" by being able to show they were in a certain location at a certain time.

He said the cameras would not be used for any speed enforcement.

Councilwoman Carol Berz had a number of concerns about privacy rights. Chief Fletcher said those had been addressed.

He said, "You are on camera any time you enter any building in Chattanooga."

The images stay on file for a year, he said.

The City Council approved the purchase of $37,557 of Arbitrator cameras from Insight Public Sector.


City Purchasing Director David Carmody has resigned to go into private business. He has joined Lee Smith International. His replacement is Bonnie Marie. Mr. Carmody served as interim chief operating officer after Brent Goldberg resigned in September 2015. Also, Dallas Rucker has been  elevated to director of the city Land Development Office. He replaces Gary Hilbert. (click for more)

Opinion

Wanted - An Independent Audit Of Walker County Financials And Personnel

As a citizen of Walker County, Georgia, I urge current Commissioner Whitfield to formally request an audit of county records-financial, including personnel and their expense reports.  It's clear that the transition has not been “above board”, and it's these actions that speak to a louder issue with the past leadership and the example that we are seeing in today’s news is most ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Blue States & ‘Us’

During my morning reading on New Year’s Day it seemed that everywhere I looked there were three stories that have gone viral. Anything that goes viral interests me because it is a wonderful way to judge what people want to read, what makes a story popular, and why the major search engines gobble this stuff up. I want to warn my liberal friends, most Democrats, and those who voted ... (click for more)

Sports

U.S. Men's National Soccer Team To Play Jamaica At Finley Stadium On Feb. 3; CFC To Face Atlanta United

Next month, the US Soccer world will turn its eyes to the Scenic City as earlier Tuesday, Chattanooga Football Club, Finley Stadium and Chattanooga Sports Committee announced two events to take place in February. First, the US Men's National Team will play a friendly against Jamaica in Finley Stadium on Friday, Feb. 3, at 7 p.m. The US Men's team has never played in Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Tennessee OC DeBord Leaving For Same Job At Indiana

Mike DeBord, offensive coordinator at Tennessee since 2015, is leaving the Vols’ football program for the same position at Indiana University. DeBord was hired as the Vols’ OC and quarterbacks coach in February 2015 and is a 30-year coaching veteran. In two years directing Tennessee’s offense, the Vols have posted identical 9-4 records and won two bowl games – the Outback ... (click for more)


