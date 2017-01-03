City Police To Have Fixed Locations For Capturing License Tag Numbers

Tuesday, January 3, 2017

Police Chief Fred Fletcher said city officers now use mobile cameras for capturing license tag numbers and will be going to fixed cameras as well.

He said the cameras would be placed at ingress and egress points in high-crime areas.

The purpose, he said, "is to catch the bad guys" by being able to show they were in a certain location at a certain time.

He said the cameras would not be used for any speed enforcement.

Councilwoman Carol Berz had a number of concerns about privacy rights. Chief Fletcher said those had been addressed.

He said, "You are on camera any time you enter any building in Chattanooga."

The images stay on file for a year, he said.

The City Council approved the purchase of $37,557 of Arbitrator cameras from Insight Public Sector.