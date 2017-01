Tuesday, January 3, 2017

City Deputy Chief Operating Officer David Carmody has resigned to go into private business.

He has joined Lee Smith International.

He was formerly city purchasing director. That post went to Bonnie Woodward in 2015..

Mr. Carmody served as interim chief operating officer after Brent Goldberg resigned in September 2015.

Also, Dallas Rucker has been elevated to director of the city Land Development Office.

He replaces Gary Hilbert.