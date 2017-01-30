Jackson Man Arrested In Michigan, Charged In Weekend Armory Shooting

Monday, January 30, 2017

An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Jackson man who is charged in a weekend shooting in Brownsville that injured 10 people.

At the request of 28th District Attorney General Garry Brown, TBI special agents joined officers with the Brownsville and Jackson Police Departments in investigating a shooting that occurred Friday night at the National Guard Armory in Brownsville. That location had been rented for a party and was hosted by a private individual.

During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that a fight broke out around 11:45 p.m., and shots were fired, injuring 10 individuals. Information developed during the investigation led agents to Kyanedre Benson, 20, as the individual who fired shots during that incident.



On Monday night, marshals with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force captured Benson in Detroit, without incident. He was arrested on warrants out of Tennessee and was charged with 10 counts of attempted first degree murder.

Benson is being held without bond in the Wayne County Jail in Michigan pending an extradition hearing.

