Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here are the mug shots:
|BAILEY, DEMETRIUS CORDELL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/11/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|BEASLEY, QUINZELL
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 04/30/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2017
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (DOMESTIC)
- STALKING (DOMESTIC)
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (DOMESTIC)
|
|BELLAS, ANTHONY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 12/29/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|BRACKETT, DARRELL ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 06/28/1966
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2017
Charge(s):
- HARASSMENT DOMESTIC
- HARASSMENT
|
|BRADFORD, TAMESHIA R
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/22/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2017
Charge(s):
|
|BRYSON, JEREMY HOUSTON
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/29/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2017
Charge(s):
|
|CAMPBELL, KEVIN B
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 09/01/1968
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CULPEPPER, MITCHELL LEON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/14/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|DAVIS, BRITTANY AUTUMN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/30/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DAVIS, STEVEN WARREN
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 05/26/1965
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|ERVIN, CORDARO DEMONTE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/29/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2017
Charge(s):
- POSS.OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ANALOGUE FOR RESALE
|
|GUDELSKI, KELLY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/09/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSS OF COCAIINE FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- SPEEDING
|
|HAIRSTON, RICHARD LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/21/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THREATENING/BRIBING WITNES
|
|HARDEN, MARK ALAN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/09/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2017
Charge(s):
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|HARDY, TYLER ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/29/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|HARPER, TERRELL DEVON
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/04/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2017
Charge(s):
|
|HUDLER, BRANDY LYNNETTE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/18/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
|
|HUDSON, BRANDON KELLY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/05/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF METHAMPHETAMINE)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF MARIJUANA)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF DRUG PARAPHERNALI
|
|HUGHES, DEMETRIUS LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/18/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|IRONS, JEFFREY W
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 08/11/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2017
Charge(s):
|
|LAVETTE, HOMER L
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 01/10/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (HARRIS COUNTY, TX)
|
|LEWIS, TYLER EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/19/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2017
Charge(s):
|
|MATHIS, SABRINA ANN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/21/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2017
Charge(s):
|
|MILLIGAN, JAMIE DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/04/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MILLSAPS, CONNIE ANN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/25/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2017
Charge(s):
|
|MOORER, FELICIA LASHAWE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 03/18/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2017
Charge(s):
|
|MORGAN, CHRISTOPHER ROBIN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/28/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MULLINS, STEVEN LEE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/02/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
- SOLICITATION
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|PARKER, KEITH FRANKLIN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/23/1980
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
|
|PARTON, BREANNA RASHAY
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/11/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
- UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
|
|POSEY, FLORA DONELLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 02/10/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RAPIER, RICHARD SHANE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/31/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|RAY, ERIC LEROME
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/23/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2017
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, CHRISTOPHER L
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/03/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
- SOLICITATION
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|VASHOLZ, ERIC LOTHAR
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 10/08/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|WILLIAMS, HORATIO TREMAIN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/01/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2017
Charge(s):
|
|WILLIAMS, REGENEE LAQUENA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/30/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2017
Charge(s):
|
|WINSTON, YOLANDA DESHAN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 12/29/1966
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (FORT OGLETHORPE, GA)
|