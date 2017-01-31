Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

BAILEY, DEMETRIUS CORDELL

2302 CORRAL TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

---

BAKER, STACIE JANEL

2116 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

---

BEASLEY, QUINZELL

2210 TAYLOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (DOMESTIC)

STALKING (DOMESTIC)

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (DOMESTIC)

---

BELLAS, ANTHONY LYNN

1706 CHESNUT OAK DR APT 89 DALTON, 30721

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

BRACKETT, DARRELL ANTHONY

3700 CHERRYTON DR APT 21 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

HARASSMENT DOMESTIC

HARASSMENT

---

BRADFORD, TAMESHIA R

2100 CLEVELAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

BRASHEAR, JEREMIAH BROCK

205 LANCASTER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT FELONY)

---

BRYSON, JEREMY HOUSTON

7561 HAMPSTEAD HALL DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

CAMPBELL, KEVIN B

1517 HOLTZCLAW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CULPEPPER, MITCHELL LEON

3607 IDA BELL LN CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

DAVIS, BRITTANY AUTUMN

39 HIGH PARK LANE RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DAVIS, STEVEN WARREN

1100 GATEWAY AVE APT #12490 CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

ERVIN, CORDARO DEMONTE

1900 SOUTH HOLTZCLAW CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSS.

OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ANALOGUE FOR RESALE---GUDELSKI, KELLY LYNN3304 HILLWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSS OF COCAIINE FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYSPEEDING---HAIRSTON, RICHARD LEBRON2110 IVY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---HARDEN, MARK ALAN806 SOUTH GERMANTOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS---HARDY, TYLER ALEXANDER1714 WILSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTICRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCT---HARPER, TERRELL DEVON5607 CANYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37414Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---HUDLER, BRANDY LYNNETTE731 SAMPLES CHAPPELL ROAD CLEVELAND, 37321Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)---HUDSON, BRANDON KELLY2318 CHIMNEY HILL DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF METHAMPHETAMINE)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF MARIJUANA)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF DRUG PARAPHERNALI---HUGHES, DEMETRIUS LAMAR3730 FAGAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---IRONS, JEFFREY W3017 ROSSVILLE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---LAVETTE, HOMER L3219 THROUGH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (HARRIS COUNTY, TX)---LEPARD, LOGAN DEWAYNE4577 WEST HASSLER ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankADULT KIDNAPPINGADULT KIDNAPPINGFELONY EVADINGFELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENTFELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENTFELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENTFELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENTFELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENTDRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSERECKLESS DRIVINGFAILURE TO EXERCISE DUE CAREIMPROPER LANE USAGEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYSPEEDINGIMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESNO SEAT BELT---LEWIS, TYLER EUGENE1949 NORTHPOINT BLVD ROOM 225 CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---MATHIS, SABRINA ANN2191 PIERCE HILL RD DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---MILLIGAN, JAMIE DANIELLE156 AQUA STREET GRAYSVILLE, 37338Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---MILLSAPS, CONNIE ANN4818 HIXSON PIKE APT J4 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURT---MOORER, FELICIA LASHAWE723 CAREATHERS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---MORGAN, CHRISTOPHER ROBIN765 SNEED ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---MULLINS, STEVEN LEE1 E 11TH STREET APT 507 CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALECRIMINAL CONSPIRACYSOLICITATIONDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---PARKER, KEITH FRANKLIN4511 DELASHMITT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE---PARTON, BREANNA RASHAY117 AMERICAN BLVD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALEUNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON---POSEY, FLORA DONELLE106 NATIONAL DR ROSSVILLE, 37421Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---RAPIER, RICHARD SHANE195 OAK CIRCLE DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---RAY, ERIC LEROME1610 ANDERSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDIRECT CONTEMPT OF COURT---RIBERIO-ESCALANTE, AVIGAIL ENRIQUEAge at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---SMITH, CHRISTOPHER L1 EAST 11TH STREET APT 507 CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALECRIMINAL CONSPIRACYSOLICITATIONDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---VASHOLZ, ERIC LOTHAR4362 SE 2ND AVE KEYSTONE HTS, 32656Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---WEBB, NICHOLAS C3301 PINEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WILLIAMS, HORATIO TREMAIN823 W. 12TH ST. CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---WILLIAMS, REGENEE LAQUENA460 SECOND ST. SE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySPEEDING---WINSTON, YOLANDA DESHAN1806 CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (FORT OGLETHORPE, GA)

Here are the mug shots:

BAILEY, DEMETRIUS CORDELL

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 02/11/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) BEASLEY, QUINZELL

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 04/30/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2017

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (DOMESTIC)

STALKING (DOMESTIC)

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (DOMESTIC) BELLAS, ANTHONY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 12/29/1969

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) BRACKETT, DARRELL ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 06/28/1966

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2017

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT DOMESTIC

HARASSMENT BRADFORD, TAMESHIA R

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 08/22/1975

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT BRYSON, JEREMY HOUSTON

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 12/29/1978

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY CAMPBELL, KEVIN B

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 09/01/1968

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CULPEPPER, MITCHELL LEON

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 03/14/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING DAVIS, BRITTANY AUTUMN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 12/30/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, STEVEN WARREN

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 05/26/1965

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

ERVIN, CORDARO DEMONTE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 08/29/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2017

Charge(s):

POSS.OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ANALOGUE FOR RESALE GUDELSKI, KELLY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 04/09/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSS OF COCAIINE FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SPEEDING HAIRSTON, RICHARD LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 11/21/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THREATENING/BRIBING WITNES HARDEN, MARK ALAN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/09/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2017

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS HARDY, TYLER ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 04/29/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT HARPER, TERRELL DEVON

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 09/04/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT HUDLER, BRANDY LYNNETTE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 03/18/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR) HUDSON, BRANDON KELLY

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 11/05/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF METHAMPHETAMINE)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF MARIJUANA)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF DRUG PARAPHERNALI HUGHES, DEMETRIUS LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 06/18/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA IRONS, JEFFREY W

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 08/11/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

LAVETTE, HOMER L

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 01/10/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (HARRIS COUNTY, TX) LEWIS, TYLER EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 10/19/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR MATHIS, SABRINA ANN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 12/21/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY MILLIGAN, JAMIE DANIELLE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 08/04/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE MILLSAPS, CONNIE ANN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 09/25/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT MOORER, FELICIA LASHAWE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 03/18/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR MORGAN, CHRISTOPHER ROBIN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 04/28/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE MULLINS, STEVEN LEE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 04/02/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

SOLICITATION

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PARKER, KEITH FRANKLIN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 11/23/1980

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE PARTON, BREANNA RASHAY

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 09/11/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON