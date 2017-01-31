 Thursday, February 2, 2017 43.9°F   overcast   Overcast

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

BAILEY, DEMETRIUS CORDELL 
2302 CORRAL TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
BAKER, STACIE JANEL 
2116 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
BEASLEY, QUINZELL 
2210 TAYLOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (DOMESTIC)
STALKING (DOMESTIC)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (DOMESTIC)
---
BELLAS, ANTHONY LYNN 
1706 CHESNUT OAK DR APT 89 DALTON, 30721 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
BRACKETT, DARRELL ANTHONY 
3700 CHERRYTON DR APT 21 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT DOMESTIC
HARASSMENT
---
BRADFORD, TAMESHIA R 
2100 CLEVELAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
BRASHEAR, JEREMIAH BROCK 
205 LANCASTER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT FELONY)
---
BRYSON, JEREMY HOUSTON 
7561 HAMPSTEAD HALL DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
CAMPBELL, KEVIN B 
1517 HOLTZCLAW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CULPEPPER, MITCHELL LEON 
3607 IDA BELL LN CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
DAVIS, BRITTANY AUTUMN 
39 HIGH PARK LANE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DAVIS, STEVEN WARREN 
1100 GATEWAY AVE APT #12490 CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
ERVIN, CORDARO DEMONTE 
1900 SOUTH HOLTZCLAW CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS.

OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ANALOGUE FOR RESALE
---
GUDELSKI, KELLY LYNN 
3304 HILLWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS OF COCAIINE FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SPEEDING
---
HAIRSTON, RICHARD LEBRON 
2110 IVY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HARDEN, MARK ALAN 
806 SOUTH GERMANTOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
HARDY, TYLER ALEXANDER 
1714 WILSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
HARPER, TERRELL DEVON 
5607 CANYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37414 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
HUDLER, BRANDY LYNNETTE 
731 SAMPLES CHAPPELL ROAD CLEVELAND, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
---
HUDSON, BRANDON KELLY 
2318 CHIMNEY HILL DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF METHAMPHETAMINE)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF MARIJUANA)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF DRUG PARAPHERNALI
---
HUGHES, DEMETRIUS LAMAR 
3730 FAGAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
IRONS, JEFFREY W 
3017 ROSSVILLE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
LAVETTE, HOMER L 
3219 THROUGH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (HARRIS COUNTY, TX)
---
LEPARD, LOGAN DEWAYNE 
4577 WEST HASSLER ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
ADULT KIDNAPPING
ADULT KIDNAPPING
FELONY EVADING
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
RECKLESS DRIVING
FAILURE TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
IMPROPER LANE USAGE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SPEEDING
IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
NO SEAT BELT
---
LEWIS, TYLER EUGENE 
1949 NORTHPOINT BLVD ROOM 225 CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MATHIS, SABRINA ANN 
2191 PIERCE HILL RD DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
MILLIGAN, JAMIE DANIELLE 
156 AQUA STREET GRAYSVILLE, 37338 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
MILLSAPS, CONNIE ANN 
4818 HIXSON PIKE APT J4 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
MOORER, FELICIA LASHAWE 
723 CAREATHERS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MORGAN, CHRISTOPHER ROBIN 
765 SNEED ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
MULLINS, STEVEN LEE 
1 E 11TH STREET APT 507 CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
SOLICITATION
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
PARKER, KEITH FRANKLIN 
4511 DELASHMITT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
---
PARTON, BREANNA RASHAY 
117 AMERICAN BLVD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
---
POSEY, FLORA DONELLE 
106 NATIONAL DR ROSSVILLE, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
RAPIER, RICHARD SHANE 
195 OAK CIRCLE DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
RAY, ERIC LEROME 
1610 ANDERSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DIRECT CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
RIBERIO-ESCALANTE, AVIGAIL ENRIQUE 

Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SMITH, CHRISTOPHER L 
1 EAST 11TH STREET APT 507 CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
SOLICITATION
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
VASHOLZ, ERIC LOTHAR 
4362 SE 2ND AVE KEYSTONE HTS, 32656 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
WEBB, NICHOLAS C 
3301 PINEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WILLIAMS, HORATIO TREMAIN 
823 W. 12TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
WILLIAMS, REGENEE LAQUENA 
460 SECOND ST. SE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SPEEDING
---
WINSTON, YOLANDA DESHAN 
1806 CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (FORT OGLETHORPE, GA)

February 2, 2017

