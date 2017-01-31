Alexander Votes To Approve Governor Rick Perry And Rep. Ryan Zinke Nominations

Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Senator Lamar Alexander on Tuesday released the following statement on his votes in the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources to advance the nominations of former Texas Governor Rick Perry to serve as the U.S. Secretary of Energy and Rep. Ryan Zinke (R-Mont.) to serve as U.S. Secretary of the Interior:

"I've known Rick Perry for a long time and am pleased the committee approved his nomination to serve as the Secretary of Energy. Rick understands the importance of maintaining America's competitive edge, which will protect our national security, help create jobs, and develop cleaner, cheaper and more reliable energy. I look forward to working with him on ways to double basic energy research, promote nuclear energy, expand our supercomputing capabilities and strengthen our national laboratories."

"Tennessee is home to more than 400,000 acres of land managed by the Department of the Interior and the most visited national park in the country. After meeting with Rep. Ryan Zinke and asking questions at his confirmation hearing, I'm confident that as Secretary of the Interior he will continue to work to preserve and protect the Great American Outdoors so future generations will have the same opportunity to enjoy them as we have. Rep. Zinke shares my commitment to public lands and recreational access and I look forward to working with him."

At Rep. Zinke's confirmation hearing in the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee on Jan. 17, Senator Alexander received a commitment from Zinke to complete the review of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park's response to the Sevier County wildfires as quickly as possible. Rep. Zinke also agreed to take a careful look at the allocation of federal funding that is given to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park to help make sure the Smokies - as the nation's most visited national park - gets its fair share of funding.

Senator Alexander serves as the chairman of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development and is a member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, which approved both nominees Tuesday. The full Senate will now vote on their nominations.