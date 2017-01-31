Senator Perdue Defends Trump Action In Removing Sally Yates As Acting Attorney General

Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Senator David Perdue released the following statement on the removal of Sally Yates as Acting Attorney General after she refused to defend President Donald Trump’s recent executive order:

“Like many Georgians, I have the utmost respect for Sally Yates, but I fully support President Trump’s right to make this type of personnel change in light of the fact that he is trying to protect Americans. Refusing to defend the United States is irresponsible.

"Under President Obama, our federal agencies were extremely politicized, and President Trump is trying to stop this trend. It is refreshing to see President Trump take action immediately instead of acting like a typical politician.”