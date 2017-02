Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Police in East Ridge were tipped off on Tuesday morning to an apparent murder-suicide by a mail carrier who found a suicide note in the mailbox.

A man and woman were found dead inside the residence off Shelby Circle. They were identified as Joseph "Charlie" Yates and Ellen McKenzie

Both victims had died of gunshot wounds.

Their bodies were taken to the Hamilton County Medical Examiner's Office.

The mail carrier summoned police after finding the note prior to 9:30 a.m.