Corker, Alexander Vote To Confirm Elaine Chao As Secretary Of Transportation

Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Senator Bob Corker on Tuesday released the following statement after voting for Elaine Chao to serve as secretary of transportation. The Senate confirmed Ms. Chao by a vote of 93 to 6.

“Secretary Chao brings the experience needed to lead the Department of Transportation,” said Sen. Corker. “A transportation system that works efficiently is important for our nation, and I look forward to working with Secretary Chao to implement fiscally responsible policy that will maintain and improve our infrastructure and provide greater flexibility to states across our country.”



Senator Lamar Alexander said, after his vote to confirm Elaine Chao to serve as U.S. Secretary of Transportation, “As the former U.S. Deputy Secretary of Transportation under President George H.W. Bush, Elaine has a unique understanding of the Department of Transportation. Her knowledge of the department will be very important as Congress is ready to work on President Trump’s infrastructure priorities and make major improvements to our nation’s roads and bridges.”