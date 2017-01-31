Perdue Praises Trump Pick Of Gorsuch For Supreme Court; Alexander Says Senate Should Carefully Consider Selection; Corker Says He Has Impressive Background

Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Senator David Perdue on Tuesday released the following statement after attending President Donald Trump’s nomination ceremony for Judge Neil Gorsuch to the United States Supreme Court at the White House:

“President Trump promised the American people he would nominate someone to the Supreme Court who is unwavering in their support of the Constitution, and he has kept his word. I applaud President Trump for nominating Judge Gorsuch to be our next Supreme Court Justice. Throughout his career Judge Gorsuch has stood steadfast in his support of our Constitution and the Founding Principles it enshrines: economic opportunity, fiscal responsibility, limited government, and individual liberty. These principles are what make the United States exceptional and each branch of government shares the responsibility for protecting these rights.

“Judge Gorsuch has led a remarkable career both in the private and public sectors and demonstrated a keen understanding and appreciation of the law. He clerked for two Supreme Court Justices, worked at the Department of Justice under President Bush, and has served admirably on the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals for the last 10 years. I look forward to confirming Judge Gorsuch and returning to a complete high court.”

Senator Lamar Alexander said, “The president has nominated a distinguished jurist. Now it’s time for the Senate to fairly and carefully consider his nomination.”

Senator Bob Corker said, “Our next Supreme Court justice will have a lasting impact on the direction of our country.

"The Senate unanimously confirmed Judge Gorsuch to the federal bench in 2006, and he has served honorably as an appellate court judge for a decade. He is a well-respected jurist who understands the importance of upholding the Constitution and applying the rule of law in a fair and independent manner, and I am pleased that President Trump has nominated someone with such an impressive background.

"I Iook forward to meeting with Judge Gorsuch during the confirmation process.”