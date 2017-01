Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Wednesday, January 4, 2017

Here are the mug shots:

BRUMLOW, LAURA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 10/30/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY DOYLE, GARRICK CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 08/30/1989

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HALL, MICHAEL ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 11/11/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HICKS, JULIA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 03/15/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) IRVIN, HARRY LAWRENCE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 04/07/1972

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2017

Charge(s):

ASSAULT-SIMPLE JARRETT, LEONDRAS JERMAINE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 08/26/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT) KNOX, ERIC SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 06/10/1969

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000 LANDMON, DARRISHA LESHAYE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 12/10/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OVER $500) LANGSTON, PAMELA DENISE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 11/25/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING LEE, RANDAL DEMITRIUS

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 12/01/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



LEFFEW, ALEC DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 09/14/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MATNEY, MEGAN LEANN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 05/12/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO APPEAR MCNABB, JARED ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/21/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE NEAL, HALEY GRACE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 09/26/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOO

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY /(UNDER$ NEWBERRY, NICOLETTE PAIGE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 05/12/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE OGLE, JAMES ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 11/08/1954

Arresting Agency: TVA



Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2017

Charge(s):

INDECENT EXPOSURE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PERUCH, EDDY VICENTE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 08/15/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED PETTY, ERNEST RAY

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 02/20/1957

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE FROM FL POWERS, KARRIE DENISE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 04/21/1976

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PRESLEY, MICHELLE LEE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 08/23/1968

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



RINGER, RONNIE LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 02/18/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT) RUSSO, BRITNEY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 12/19/1987

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SCOTT, FELICIA DIANE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 02/24/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) SILVERS, DEREKE ANTWANN

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 12/17/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SLOBODYANYUK, VALENTINA

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 02/10/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA TACKETT, PAIGE MARIE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 06/06/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY THOMPSON, DOROTHY LACHELLE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 07/05/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS) THRASHER, KARLA JESSICA

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/27/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) VAUGHAN, ROBERT STANLEY

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 12/01/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY) WATKINS, AYONNIKA BRIANNA

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 10/30/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2017

Charge(s):

ASSAULT