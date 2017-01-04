Red Bank Stilll Not Quite Ready To Move Forward On Studying Idea Of Having Its Own School District

Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - by Gail Perry

A resolution to authorize the formation of a Red Bank School District exploratory committee was on the agenda for the Jan. 3 commission meeting. The subject came up at the Tuesday afternoon agenda/ work session, but Mayor John Roberts told the audience Tuesday night that the commissioners are not yet prepared to discuss the matter with residents of the city. The commissioners tabled the subject until the Tuesday, Feb. 3 commission meeting.

Appointments to the Red Bank Planning Commission and Zoning Board of Appeals were made at the commission meeting by Vice Mayor Eddie Pierce and Commissioner Carol Rose. The Vice Mayor said that David Hafley, who currently serves on the planning committee, has agreed to continue in that position. Commissioner Rose chose Becky Browder for the committee, saying that her previous experience with Hamilton County would make a positive contribution.

Mike Cogdon, Vice Mayor Pierce’s appointment to the Zoning Board of Appeals, will serve for another three year term as will Commissioner Rose’s appointment, Tanya Wilkey.

When the city adopted a new zoning map several years ago, two lots, 106 and 107 Passons Road, were changed from Commercial to R-1 single family residential because the property encroached on a residential area. Businesses will be allowed to operate from that location unless commercial use ceases for 100 days, when the property would revert to R-1.

David Sanders, owner of the two lots requested the zoning be changed back to the original C-1 zoning. He said that the R-1 status would negatively affect the value if he tries to sell the property. After having two weeks to consider the request, the commissioners voted unanimously on first reading, to allow the change.

On second and final reading, approval was given for the acceptance of a $15,000 Justice Assistance Grant for the police department. City Manager Randall Smith said that it comes 100 percent from the federal government with no match required. Mayor Roberts said the money would be used to update police radios.

The city manager told the commissioners that ValuePenguin.com has ranked Red Bank seventh place in their "Safest Places in Tennessee" study for 2016. Red Bank is in the category of mid-sized cities with populations of 10,000-25,000.