Chattanooga May See Snow This Weekend as Artic Air Blows In

Wednesday, January 4, 2017

Chattanoogans may see some snow this weekend as a blast of Artic air arrives.

The possibility of snow is in the forecast from Thursday night until Saturday night.

Temperatures are to drop to as low as 19 degrees.

The National Weather Service issued this special weather statement:

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT UNTIL 12:45PM EST WED ...WINTER WEATHER EXPECTED ACROSS THE AREA THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY.

Detailed Forecast

Today Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a steady temperature around 44. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Tonight Increasing clouds, with a low around 29. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. Thursday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Thursday Night A slight chance of rain before 9pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow between 9pm and midnight, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. West wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Friday A chance of snow before 4pm, then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Friday Night A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Saturday A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Saturday Night A 20 percent chance of snow before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 19. Sunday Sunny, with a high near 37. Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 19. Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 48.

.. AN ARCTIC AIRMASS WILL MOVE INTO THE AREAEVENING USHERING IN SOME ACCUMULATING SNOW AND MUCH COLDER TEMPERATURES. STARTINGEVENING AND ENDINGNIGHT, AREAS OF SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA AND HIGHER ELEVATIONS OF NORTHEAST TENNESSEE COULD EXPECT TO SEE SNOWFALL ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES. ELSEWHERE ACROSS THE AREA NORTH OF I-40 TOTALS OF 1-2 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE WHILE SOUTHEAST TENNESSEE AND SOUTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA WILL LIKELY SEE ONLY A DUSTING TO 1 INCH OF SNOW. GREATEST IMPACTS TO TRAVEL WILL BE IN SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA AND NORTHEAST TENNESSEE WHERE TEMPERATURES WILL BARELY CLIMB TO FREEZING. THIS MAY LEAD TO SOME SLICK SPOTS AND TRAVEL HAZARDS PARTICULARLY ON SECONDARY AND UNTREATED ROADS, BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES. THROUGHOUT THE AREA, PLEASE USE CAUTION WHEN TRAVELINGNIGHT AND. SLOW DOWN AND ALLOW YOURSELF EXTRA TIME TO REACH YOUR DESTINATION.