Duplex Damaged By Fire In Red Bank

Wednesday, January 4, 2017

Two Red Bank families received the bad news from their property owner of a fire that occurred at their duplex Wednesday morning.

At 10:16 a.m., a neighbor reported a house fire at 4118 Fitehaven Drive.

The Red Bank Fire Department responded and reported heavy smoke pouring from the front eaves and attic area on Side A of the duplex. Firefighters conducted an interior attack and found fire in the living room area on Side A of the duplex. The fire was out within minutes and firefighters were able to contain the fire to Side A of the duplex.

Fire officials reported no one was home at either side of the duplex. The smoke detectors were activated when the fire broke out on Side A of the duplex. Damages are undetermined at this time but fire officials reported that Side A of the duplex has extensive damage. Side B sustained smoke damage. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time and will be under investigation by Red Bank Fire Department.

No injuries were reported, but Hamilton County EMS was on the scene for any potential injuries to firefighters. One cat was saved without injury from Side B of the duplex. The Signal Mountain Fire Department and Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene for additional manpower.

