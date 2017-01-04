 Wednesday, January 4, 2017 46.4°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Duplex Damaged By Fire In Red Bank

Wednesday, January 4, 2017
  • - photo by Red Bank Deputy Chief Brent Sylar
  • - photo by Red Bank Deputy Chief Brent Sylar
  • - photo by M.A. Locke
  • - photo by M.A. Locke

Two Red Bank families received the bad news from their property owner of a fire that occurred at their duplex Wednesday morning.

At 10:16 a.m., a neighbor reported a house fire at 4118 Fitehaven Drive.

The Red Bank Fire Department responded and reported heavy smoke pouring from the front eaves and attic area on Side A of the duplex. Firefighters conducted an interior attack and found fire in the living room area on Side A of the duplex. The fire was out within minutes and firefighters were able to contain the fire to Side A of the duplex.

Fire officials reported no one was home at either side of the duplex. The smoke detectors were activated when the fire broke out on Side A of the duplex. Damages are undetermined at this time but fire officials reported that Side A of the duplex has extensive damage. Side B sustained smoke damage. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time and will be under investigation by Red Bank Fire Department.

No injuries were reported, but Hamilton County EMS was on the scene for any potential injuries to firefighters. One cat was saved without injury from Side B of the duplex. The Signal Mountain Fire Department and Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene for additional manpower. 


January 4, 2017

Gatlinburg Detective To Appeal Decision To Keep DA Pinkston On His Case

January 4, 2017

Sharetta Smith Leaving Magistrate Post; County Commission Taking Applications For Replacement

January 4, 2017

Duplex Damaged By Fire In Red Bank


Criminal Court Judge Tom Greenholtz on Wednesday granted a request for a special appeal on his decision to allow District Attorney Neal Pinkston to stay on the case in which a Gatlinburg detective ... (click for more)

Sharetta Smith is stepping down from her post as a Hamilton County magistrate. Chief Magistrate Randy Russell said Ms. Smith has decided to return to her home state of Ohio and she has a job ... (click for more)

Two Red Bank families received the bad news from their property owner of a fire that occurred at their duplex Wednesday morning. At 10:16 a.m., a neighbor reported a house fire at 4118 Fitehaven ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Gatlinburg Detective To Appeal Decision To Keep DA Pinkston On His Case

Criminal Court Judge Tom Greenholtz on Wednesday granted a request for a special appeal on his decision to allow District Attorney Neal Pinkston to stay on the case in which a Gatlinburg detective is charged with perjury. However, Judge Greenholtz also said the case is getting old and he set a June trial date for Rodney Burns. He was charged following his testimony in Hamilton ... (click for more)

Sharetta Smith Leaving Magistrate Post; County Commission Taking Applications For Replacement

Sharetta Smith is stepping down from her post as a Hamilton County magistrate. Chief Magistrate Randy Russell said Ms. Smith has decided to return to her home state of Ohio and she has a job there. Her last day as a magistrate will be Jan. 14. County Commission Chairman Chester Bankston said applications for her replacement will be taken through next week. He said the ... (click for more)

Opinion

Wanted - An Independent Audit Of Walker County Financials And Personnel

As a citizen of Walker County, Georgia, I urge current Commissioner Whitfield to formally request an audit of county records-financial, including personnel and their expense reports.  It's clear that the transition has not been “above board”, and it's these actions that speak to a louder issue with the past leadership and the example that we are seeing in today’s news is most ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Christians Do The Judging

It is one of life’s great truths: “Christians are the only army in the world who shoot their wounded.” So it was hardly lost on me that in the very same hour I learned 90,000 believers had been killed for their faith worldwide in 2016, the Christian experts in America got all frothy over the fact President-elect Donald Trump has included twice-divorced televangelist Paula White ... (click for more)

Sports

Balanced Baylor Uses Fast Start To Beat East Hamilton

East Hamilton beat Baylor in the season-opening basketball game in the Hurricanes gym back in November. The Red Raiders were able to return the favor in a steamy Jimmy Duke Arena on Baylor’s campus Tuesday night, but the second game wasn’t as close as the first one. Baylor improves to 6-2 with the 65-51 non-district game while the Hurricanes fall to 12-4 overall. “That ... (click for more)

Hall-Led Marion County Beats Grace For First Victory

Marion County coach Chuck Keef had a good idea that Kane Hall was almost back in basketball mode Tuesday night at Grace Academy. Hall, who last month helped the Warriors’ football team reach the Class 3A state championship for the third straight year, scored a game-high 23 points and paced Marion past the Golden Eagles 52-44 for their first win of the season. “Kane doesn’t ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors