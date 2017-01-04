 Wednesday, January 4, 2017 46.4°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


County Commission Resolution To Spend $500,000 On Central High Track Comes Up Short Of Votes

Wednesday, January 4, 2017

A majority of County Commission members on Wednesday declined to support a resolution to spend $500,000 on a new track at Central High School.

Several commission members said not enough information was provided on the first day they had seen the proposal.

Some commissioners also said the allotment would take too big a chunk of the $900,000 set aside for school construction projects and not leave enough to fill needs at schools in their districts.

Voting in favor were Commissioners Chester Bankston, Sabrena Smedley, Randy Fairbanks and Warren Mackey.

Passing were Greg Martin, Greg Beck, Jim Fields, Joe Graham and Tim Boyd.

School Board Chairman Steve Highlander said the Central track had dangerous potholes and was not good enough for Central to hold home meets. He said the upgrade would allow Central and a number of smaller schools to again use the track.

He also said it is heavily used by many in the Highway 58 area.

Commissioner Beck said out of $600 million in spending on school construction projects that only $4 million had gone to his district.

Commissioner Graham said "not a nickel" had been spent in District 6, though he said there has long been a crying need for new gyms at Lookout Valley High and Lookout Valley Elementary.

Commissioner Martin said it appeared that Hixson High was being treated as a :"step-sister" to Central. He said its track is also in deplorable shape and can no longer be used for meets.

Commissioner Boyd said athletic facilities at East Ridge High were in such bad shape that the city of East Ridge is stepping in and offering to take them over and fix them up.

Commissioner Mackey said he was willing to support the request, while noting that he would be getting in line for future allotments to his district.

He said it appeared that some commissioners were being "selfish" and the panel was being set up for "gridlock."

Commissioner Boyd said there had been "health discussion" and no selfishness. He said on 99 percent of matters that the commission is together.

County Mayor Jim Coppinger said during budget hearings it was agreed that $900,000 would be set aside for school projects. That came at the time that $900,000 in commissioner discretionary money was eliminated.

He said if the Central project is approved that $220,000 would be left.

The commission earlier approved $150,000 to upgrade the Red Bank High track at the request of Commissioner Fields. 


January 4, 2017

Gatlinburg Detective To Appeal Decision To Keep DA Pinkston On His Case

January 4, 2017

Sharetta Smith Leaving Magistrate Post; County Commission Taking Applications For Replacement

January 4, 2017

Duplex Damaged By Fire In Red Bank


Criminal Court Judge Tom Greenholtz on Wednesday granted a request for a special appeal on his decision to allow District Attorney Neal Pinkston to stay on the case in which a Gatlinburg detective ... (click for more)

Sharetta Smith is stepping down from her post as a Hamilton County magistrate. Chief Magistrate Randy Russell said Ms. Smith has decided to return to her home state of Ohio and she has a job ... (click for more)

Two Red Bank families received the bad news from their property owner of a fire that occurred at their duplex Wednesday morning. At 10:16 a.m., a neighbor reported a house fire at 4118 Fitehaven ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Gatlinburg Detective To Appeal Decision To Keep DA Pinkston On His Case

Criminal Court Judge Tom Greenholtz on Wednesday granted a request for a special appeal on his decision to allow District Attorney Neal Pinkston to stay on the case in which a Gatlinburg detective is charged with perjury. However, Judge Greenholtz also said the case is getting old and he set a June trial date for Rodney Burns. He was charged following his testimony in Hamilton ... (click for more)

Sharetta Smith Leaving Magistrate Post; County Commission Taking Applications For Replacement

Sharetta Smith is stepping down from her post as a Hamilton County magistrate. Chief Magistrate Randy Russell said Ms. Smith has decided to return to her home state of Ohio and she has a job there. Her last day as a magistrate will be Jan. 14. County Commission Chairman Chester Bankston said applications for her replacement will be taken through next week. He said the ... (click for more)

Opinion

Wanted - An Independent Audit Of Walker County Financials And Personnel

As a citizen of Walker County, Georgia, I urge current Commissioner Whitfield to formally request an audit of county records-financial, including personnel and their expense reports.  It's clear that the transition has not been “above board”, and it's these actions that speak to a louder issue with the past leadership and the example that we are seeing in today’s news is most ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Christians Do The Judging

It is one of life’s great truths: “Christians are the only army in the world who shoot their wounded.” So it was hardly lost on me that in the very same hour I learned 90,000 believers had been killed for their faith worldwide in 2016, the Christian experts in America got all frothy over the fact President-elect Donald Trump has included twice-divorced televangelist Paula White ... (click for more)

Sports

Balanced Baylor Uses Fast Start To Beat East Hamilton

East Hamilton beat Baylor in the season-opening basketball game in the Hurricanes gym back in November. The Red Raiders were able to return the favor in a steamy Jimmy Duke Arena on Baylor’s campus Tuesday night, but the second game wasn’t as close as the first one. Baylor improves to 6-2 with the 65-51 non-district game while the Hurricanes fall to 12-4 overall. “That ... (click for more)

Hall-Led Marion County Beats Grace For First Victory

Marion County coach Chuck Keef had a good idea that Kane Hall was almost back in basketball mode Tuesday night at Grace Academy. Hall, who last month helped the Warriors’ football team reach the Class 3A state championship for the third straight year, scored a game-high 23 points and paced Marion past the Golden Eagles 52-44 for their first win of the season. “Kane doesn’t ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors