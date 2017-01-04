County Commission Resolution To Spend $500,000 On Central High Track Comes Up Short Of Votes

Wednesday, January 4, 2017

A majority of County Commission members on Wednesday declined to support a resolution to spend $500,000 on a new track at Central High School.

Several commission members said not enough information was provided on the first day they had seen the proposal.

Some commissioners also said the allotment would take too big a chunk of the $900,000 set aside for school construction projects and not leave enough to fill needs at schools in their districts.

Voting in favor were Commissioners Chester Bankston, Sabrena Smedley, Randy Fairbanks and Warren Mackey.

Passing were Greg Martin, Greg Beck, Jim Fields, Joe Graham and Tim Boyd.

School Board Chairman Steve Highlander said the Central track had dangerous potholes and was not good enough for Central to hold home meets. He said the upgrade would allow Central and a number of smaller schools to again use the track.

He also said it is heavily used by many in the Highway 58 area.

Commissioner Beck said out of $600 million in spending on school construction projects that only $4 million had gone to his district.

Commissioner Graham said "not a nickel" had been spent in District 6, though he said there has long been a crying need for new gyms at Lookout Valley High and Lookout Valley Elementary.

Commissioner Martin said it appeared that Hixson High was being treated as a :"step-sister" to Central. He said its track is also in deplorable shape and can no longer be used for meets.

Commissioner Boyd said athletic facilities at East Ridge High were in such bad shape that the city of East Ridge is stepping in and offering to take them over and fix them up.

Commissioner Mackey said he was willing to support the request, while noting that he would be getting in line for future allotments to his district.

He said it appeared that some commissioners were being "selfish" and the panel was being set up for "gridlock."

Commissioner Boyd said there had been "health discussion" and no selfishness. He said on 99 percent of matters that the commission is together.

County Mayor Jim Coppinger said during budget hearings it was agreed that $900,000 would be set aside for school projects. That came at the time that $900,000 in commissioner discretionary money was eliminated.

He said if the Central project is approved that $220,000 would be left.

The commission earlier approved $150,000 to upgrade the Red Bank High track at the request of Commissioner Fields.