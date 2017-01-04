Sharetta Smith Leaving Magistrate Post; County Commission Taking Applications For Replacement

Wednesday, January 4, 2017

Sharetta Smith is stepping down from her post as a Hamilton County magistrate.

Chief Magistrate Randy Russell said Ms. Smith has decided to return to her home state of Ohio and she has a job there.

Her last day as a magistrate will be Jan. 14.

County Commission Chairman Chester Bankston said applications for her replacement will be taken through next week.

He said the commission will then jointly interview candidates and make a selection.

Chief Magistrate Russell praised Ms. Smith for her service over more than five years.

He said, "She has worked tirelessly while raising her two children, who are now in college. She has been a friend to us all."