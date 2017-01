Wednesday, January 4, 2017

Criminal Court Judge Tom Greenholtz on Wednesday granted a request for a special appeal on his decision to allow District Attorney Neal Pinkston to stay on the case in which a Gatlinburg detective is charged with perjury.

However, Judge Greenholtz also said the case is getting old and he set a June trial date for Rodney Burns.

He was charged following his testimony in Hamilton County Juvenile Court about the incident in which three Ooltewah High basketball players were charged with rape.